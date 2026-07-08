After 24 Years, J&K High Court Seeks Fresh Status Report On Dal Lake PIL
A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani was hearing a PIL seeking judicial intervention into the matter.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought a comprehensive update on the progress made in a two-decade-old public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the preservation and conservation of Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake. While observing that the case has remained pending for the last 24 years, the court noted that several directions have been issued over the years to improve the condition of the water body.
A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani directed the amicus curiae to place on record a brief factual note outlining the course of the litigation and identifying the issues that still require judicial attention.
The court passed the direction while hearing PIL No. 159 of 2002, filed by Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani, which seeks judicial intervention for the protection, restoration and conservation of Dal Lake, one of Kashmir's most prominent ecological and tourist landmarks.
In its order dated July 2, the Bench noted the long pendency of the matter and the developments that have taken place since the litigation was instituted.
"This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been pending in this Court for the last 24 years and many developments have taken place. There are multiple orders passed from time to time, including those relating to improving the condition of the Dal Lake."
The judges said a consolidated factual account was necessary to obtain a complete picture of the proceedings before considering the next course of action.
"With a view to have a complete perspective of the litigation, we request the learned Amicus Curiae to put up a brief factual note indicating as to how this public interest litigation has proceeded and what more is required to be done in the matter."
The Bench asked Senior Advocate Z.A. Shah, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, to submit the factual note before the next hearing scheduled for August 31. The matter will be taken up along with the connected petitions and applications on that date.
Senior Advocate Z.A. Shah appeared with advocate Ahra Syed as amicus curiae. Senior Advocate Altaf Naik, assisted by advocate Zia Ahmad, appeared in the connected writ petition, while advocate Ifra Meelad represented an applicant in the proceedings. The respondents were represented by Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri, assisted by Maha Majeed.
The PIL has been before the High Court since 2002 and has led to several judicial directions over the years aimed at improving the ecological health of Dal Lake, which has long faced challenges including pollution, encroachment, siltation and unplanned urban growth.
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