ETV Bharat / state

After 24 Years, J&K High Court Seeks Fresh Status Report On Dal Lake PIL

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sought a comprehensive update on the progress made in a two-decade-old public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the preservation and conservation of Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake. While observing that the case has remained pending for the last 24 years, the court noted that several directions have been issued over the years to improve the condition of the water body.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani directed the amicus curiae to place on record a brief factual note outlining the course of the litigation and identifying the issues that still require judicial attention.

The court passed the direction while hearing PIL No. 159 of 2002, filed by Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani, which seeks judicial intervention for the protection, restoration and conservation of Dal Lake, one of Kashmir's most prominent ecological and tourist landmarks.

In its order dated July 2, the Bench noted the long pendency of the matter and the developments that have taken place since the litigation was instituted.

"This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been pending in this Court for the last 24 years and many developments have taken place. There are multiple orders passed from time to time, including those relating to improving the condition of the Dal Lake."