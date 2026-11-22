ETV Bharat / state

After 23 Years, Congress Top Brass To Gather In Jaipur To Train New National Secretaries

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders at a meeting ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Congress is set to hold a 10-day training camp for its newly appointed national secretaries at Bada Padampura near Jaipur from November 30 to December 9, marking the return of the grand old party leadership after 23 years.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the camp while Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will address the concluding session. KC Venugopal, party’s national general secretary (organisation), is scheduled to visit Jaipur after November 25 to review the arrangements for the camp.

Recently, Kharge announced the appointment of 81 national secretaries, each of whom has also been assigned the responsibility of 'co-in-charge' for various states. The party aims to familiarise its new office-bearers with the organisation's operational framework, political challenges, and its responsibilities at the national level through this camp. Political analyst Yogesh Sharma noted that by hosting this event in Rajasthan, the Congress national leadership is once again positioning Jaipur as a focal point for its organisational activities. The presence of Kharge for the inauguration and Gandhi for the concluding session underscores the national significance of this camp, he said. "It is to be seen what specific subjects are covered during the training of the newly appointed national secretaries and the strategic direction set for the party’s upcoming organisational initiatives. This event carries a historical dimension," Sharma said.