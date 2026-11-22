After 23 Years, Congress Top Brass To Gather In Jaipur To Train New National Secretaries
Last such training camp in Jaipur was held in 2003. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was then party president, attended it, reports Firoz Saifi.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 22, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Jaipur: The Congress is set to hold a 10-day training camp for its newly appointed national secretaries at Bada Padampura near Jaipur from November 30 to December 9, marking the return of the grand old party leadership after 23 years.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the camp while Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will address the concluding session. KC Venugopal, party’s national general secretary (organisation), is scheduled to visit Jaipur after November 25 to review the arrangements for the camp.
Recently, Kharge announced the appointment of 81 national secretaries, each of whom has also been assigned the responsibility of 'co-in-charge' for various states. The party aims to familiarise its new office-bearers with the organisation's operational framework, political challenges, and its responsibilities at the national level through this camp.
Political analyst Yogesh Sharma noted that by hosting this event in Rajasthan, the Congress national leadership is once again positioning Jaipur as a focal point for its organisational activities. The presence of Kharge for the inauguration and Gandhi for the concluding session underscores the national significance of this camp, he said.
"It is to be seen what specific subjects are covered during the training of the newly appointed national secretaries and the strategic direction set for the party’s upcoming organisational initiatives. This event carries a historical dimension," Sharma said.
The 10-day training camp aims to equip newly appointed national secretaries for their organisational responsibilities. The role of a national secretary is crucial in overseeing the functioning of the party organisation across various states, coordinating with state units, and advancing the party’s programmes. Through this training camp, they will receive guidance on the party’s operational style and their specific responsibilities, a party source said.
Six leaders from Rajasthan are among the newly appointed national secretaries, while three leaders have been removed from the position. Rehana Riaz, Hem Singh Shekhawat, Dheeraj Gurjar, Dungar Ram Gathar, Danish Abrar, and Jagdish Jangid are appointed as national secretaries. MP Sanjana Jatav, former MLA Divya Maderna, and Vijay Jangid have been removed from the national secretary post.
In 2003, a three-day national training camp for the Congress was held at Bada Padampura and the then-Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, had also visited the site. Notably, the Ashok Gehlot-led government held a massive majority in Rajasthan during that period. Now, after 23 years, a national-level training programme for Congress is set to be held at this same location once again.
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