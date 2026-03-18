ETV Bharat / state

Families Of 2008 Balimela Naxal Attack Martyr Greyhound Commandos Awarded Homes

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday handed over house site pattas (title deeds) to the families of 32 Greyhounds commandos and one sub-inspector who lost their lives in the 2008 Balimela Reservoir Naxal ambush. With this, an 18-year-long wait marked by grief and uncertainty has finally come to an end.

The tragic incident dates back to June 29, 2008, when Naxalites ambushed a police team travelling in a launch boat across the Balimela Reservoir near Chitrakonda in Odisha, killing 38 personnel, including elite Greyhounds commandos.

Although the government had issued orders in 2013 to allot 200 square yards of land to each bereaved family, the process was delayed due to land disputes in Gajularamaram. After years of administrative hurdles, the issue was finally resolved, and fresh orders were issued in October last year, paving the way for Tuesday’s distribution.

A total of 33 beneficiaries, excluding launch crew members, received the plots. The moment was particularly poignant as DGP Reddy, who had served as DIG of the Special Intelligence Branch during the time of the attack, personally handed over the documents.