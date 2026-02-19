After 18 Years, Kashmir Court Acquits Four In Rainawari 2008 Firing Case
1st Additional Sessions Judge Anjum Ara said that the testimonies by prosecution witnesses failed to attribute any specific overt act to the accused.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Srinagar: A local Kashmir court has acquitted four men accused in a 2008 curfew-related violence case in Srinagar's Rainawari area. The court held that the prosecution “miserably failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt”.
In her 12-page judgment, Srinagar's 1st Additional Sessions Judge Anjum Ara, said the testimonies of the three prosecution witnesses were general in nature and failed to attribute any specific overt act to the accused.
“All three prosecution witnesses have, in their chief examination, deposed in a general manner that a large mob violated curfew and pelted stones on the CRPF bunker,” the court said.
The judge noted that during cross-examination, all witnesses admitted that no identification parade had been conducted and that no accused was arrested on the spot. “The witnesses were unable to state who among the mob pelted stones, and no specific role has been assigned to any individual accused by the witnesses,” the court observed.
According to the prosecution, on August 12, 2008, during curfew restrictions in Kashmir, a mob of around 500 people advanced toward a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker at Rainawari Chowk, allegedly pelting stones and attempting to set the bunker on fire. Police witnesses testified that CRPF personnel opened fire to disperse the crowd. Two civilians were injured, including Owais Majeed Zargar, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
The chargesheet was filed in June 2016 and the accused were formally charged later that month. They pleaded not guilty and sought trial.
During the trial, the prosecution cited nine witnesses but examined only three, all of them police personnel. The investigating officer was not examined. One investigating officer died during the proceedings, and others were not produced despite repeated opportunities granted by the court.
In one instance, a prosecution witness attempted to identify an accused in court as Fayaz Ahmad, but verification of the identity card showed that the person was actually Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat. “This material contradiction clearly establishes the mistaken identity of the said accused,” the judgment said.
The court further held that in-court identification without a prior test identification parade was unsafe to rely upon. “The prosecution rests its case on the in-court identification of the accused, which is not preceded by any test identification parade and is therefore unsafe to rely upon,” the judge wrote.
The court also took note of the absence of independent witnesses, despite the incident having occurred at a public place and involving a large crowd.
“It is also pertinent to note that despite the incident having occurred in a public place and involving a large mob, no independent witness has been cited in the case or examined during the trial. The prosecution has not furnished any explanation for the non-examination of civilian witnesses, which gives rise to an adverse inference under the law,” the court said.
The site plan was not proved during the trial because the investigating officers were not examined. In their absence, the court held, the prosecution failed to establish the exact place of occurrence, the manner of the incident and the role of the accused.
“In cases involving unlawful assembly and mob violence, the prosecution is under a heavy burden to establish the identity and participation of each accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Mere presence in a crowd, without proof of overt act or common object, is insufficient to attract criminal liability,” the court observed.
Concluding that the prosecution evidence was “weak, fragile and contradictory,” the judge said it did not inspire confidence and created doubt in the mind of the court.
“The prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence led by the prosecution is unreliable, uncorroborated, and insufficient to sustain a conviction,” the judgment said.
Extending the benefit of doubt, the court acquitted Hilal Ahmad Dar, Afaq Ahmad Baba, Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat and Gowhar Rashid Mir of all charges. Their bail and personal bonds were ordered to be released forthwith.
