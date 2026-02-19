ETV Bharat / state

After 18 Years, Kashmir Court Acquits Four In Rainawari 2008 Firing Case

Srinagar: A local Kashmir court has acquitted four men accused in a 2008 curfew-related violence case in Srinagar's Rainawari area. The court held that the prosecution “miserably failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt”.

In her 12-page judgment, Srinagar's 1st Additional Sessions Judge Anjum Ara, said the testimonies of the three prosecution witnesses were general in nature and failed to attribute any specific overt act to the accused.

“All three prosecution witnesses have, in their chief examination, deposed in a general manner that a large mob violated curfew and pelted stones on the CRPF bunker,” the court said.

The judge noted that during cross-examination, all witnesses admitted that no identification parade had been conducted and that no accused was arrested on the spot. “The witnesses were unable to state who among the mob pelted stones, and no specific role has been assigned to any individual accused by the witnesses,” the court observed.

According to the prosecution, on August 12, 2008, during curfew restrictions in Kashmir, a mob of around 500 people advanced toward a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker at Rainawari Chowk, allegedly pelting stones and attempting to set the bunker on fire. Police witnesses testified that CRPF personnel opened fire to disperse the crowd. Two civilians were injured, including Owais Majeed Zargar, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The chargesheet was filed in June 2016 and the accused were formally charged later that month. They pleaded not guilty and sought trial.

During the trial, the prosecution cited nine witnesses but examined only three, all of them police personnel. The investigating officer was not examined. One investigating officer died during the proceedings, and others were not produced despite repeated opportunities granted by the court.

In one instance, a prosecution witness attempted to identify an accused in court as Fayaz Ahmad, but verification of the identity card showed that the person was actually Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat. “This material contradiction clearly establishes the mistaken identity of the said accused,” the judgment said.