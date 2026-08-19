ETV Bharat / state

'Can't Convert Suspicion Into Proof': Maoist Leader Azad Acquitted In Murder Case After 15 Years In Jail

Bhubaneswar: Maoist leader Dunna Kesava Rao, alias Azad, was acquitted of all charges and released from Jharpada Special Jail on Tuesday due to lack of evidence against him.

A Special Court in Odisha on Tuesday acquitted Azad, the prime accused in the assassination of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and his four disciples in 2008, following which large-scale communal violence broke out in Kandhamal and other places of the state.

The 53-year-old man walked out of jail on Tuesday evening after the acquittal order.

With Tuesday's verdict, Azad has now been cleared in all 47 cases registered against him in Odisha, his lawyer Swaroop Kumar Pal said.

"In 2025, the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments filed affidavits detailing 48 cases against Azad. The Supreme Court later directed the respective governments to complete the trials within a year, following which the proceedings were expedited. Today, the Paralakhemundi Special Court acquitted Azad in 36 of these cases," Pal said.

Azad was imprisoned since 2011 after surrendering before the Andhra Pradesh Police and later being brought to Odisha on remand. "I am very happy about my freedom from jail. I thank all for the cooperation in my release," Azad told reporters in front of the jail at Jharpada in the city, PTI reported.

While acquitting Azad, Additional Sessions Judge of the Special Court, Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district, Satyanarayan Patra said, “These circumstances create a reasonable and substantial doubt as to whether D Keshava Rao was one of the persons who participated in the occurrence.”

“The doubt is not fanciful or remote; it arises directly from the prosecution evidence itself. It is a settled principle that where two views is reasonably possible on the evidence, the view favourable to the accused must prevail. The court cannot convert suspicion into proof merely because the offence is heinous,” the 40-page judgment read.