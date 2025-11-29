After 14 Years, Man Wins Right To Change 'Christian' Name To 'Hindu' One
His educational institution and the Maharashtra state boards had previously rejected his applications, but the High Court eventually ruled in his favour in 2011.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
By Amey Rane
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently ruled that “no one can change their name simply because they don't like it.” However, in a unique case, a student was granted permission after submitting a petition. It took 14 years for the court to decide on the petition the pleader had filed while still in school.
The pleader had filed a petition with the Bombay High Court in 2011 that he was born to a Hindu father and a Christian mother. While his birth certificate listed a Hindu name, a Christian name appeared on his school certificate, and later on, in his 10th- and 12th-grade board exam certificates. He approached the High Court to have the board change his name on these certificates to his Hindu name, as he was facing professional difficulties due to the discrepancy.
When a bench, comprising justices Ashwin Bhobe and Ravindra Ghuge, heard the petition, the board refused the child's plea, and said, “This child's wish should not be granted, and the decision will be overturned if the child is allowed to change his name.”
The board also cited its concern that hundreds of other children could come forward for such a name change. But the court said, "No one has the right to change their name whenever it suits them. But this student's situation is unique."
The court explained that the student is now old enough to choose his name and is not responsible for events from his childhood. The court also noted his Hindu name and surname are on his birth certificate and that the school registered his religion as Hindu.
As a result, the High Court ordered that his name appear on his school certificate as on his birth certificate and directed the boards for the 10th and 12th grades to reissue certificates with his Hindu name.
The boy's father had converted to Christianity to marry his Christian mother. After their divorce, the boy's Christian name was used for school registration and in his educational certificates. Later, the boy changed his name through the official gazette, and this change was recorded on his birth certificate.
At age 18, he applied to update his educational certificates based on his gazetted name change, but the applications were rejected. In 2011, he appealed to the Bombay High Court, and won the petition 14 years later.
Also Read: