After 14 Years, Man Wins Right To Change 'Christian' Name To 'Hindu' One

The petition was filed in the Bombay High Court as the student was born to a Hindu father and a Christian mother. ( ANI )

By Amey Rane Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently ruled that “no one can change their name simply because they don't like it.” However, in a unique case, a student was granted permission after submitting a petition. It took 14 years for the court to decide on the petition the pleader had filed while still in school. The pleader had filed a petition with the Bombay High Court in 2011 that he was born to a Hindu father and a Christian mother. While his birth certificate listed a Hindu name, a Christian name appeared on his school certificate, and later on, in his 10th- and 12th-grade board exam certificates. He approached the High Court to have the board change his name on these certificates to his Hindu name, as he was facing professional difficulties due to the discrepancy. When a bench, comprising justices Ashwin Bhobe and Ravindra Ghuge, heard the petition, the board refused the child's plea, and said, “This child's wish should not be granted, and the decision will be overturned if the child is allowed to change his name.”