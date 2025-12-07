After 115 Years, A Fiji Couple Finds Their Ancestral Route In Rajasthan's Basti
Ravindra Dutt and his wife, Keshni Hare, found information about their ancestral family back in India from the immigration pass of their great-grandfather, Garib Ram.
Basti: A couple from Fiji landed in Rajasthan on Friday in search of their ancestral route in Basti. It's been 115 long years in between before they found their ancestral house and the descendants.
The joys of Ravindra Dutt and his wife, Keshni Hare, knew no bounds when they mingled with current family members and reminisced about the time when their forefathers had settled in the island nation in Oceania's Melanesia region over a century ago.
He said that during British rule, many people from India were sent to Fiji as indentured labourers in 1910. Garib Ram, his great-grandfather, was among those who were forced to work in Fiji and was not allowed to return to their homeland. Having no choice, the family settled there. It took extensive research for Ravindra to find his great-grandfather's immigration pass, which contained significant information about the family back in India.
Banking on the information on the immigration pass, Ravindra came to India in 2019 and began gathering details about his ancestry. Meanwhile, he visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and prayed to Ram Lalla to reunite him with his estranged family.
After years of gathering information online and talking to several people, Ravindra arrived in the Kabra area of Basti on Friday, where he met Garib Ram's grandsons — Bhola Chaudhary, Gorakhnath, Vishwanath, Dinesh, Umesh, Ramugraha — and other family members. Tears of joy welled up in his eyes as the sixth generation came together after over a century.
The Fiji couple was inexpressibly happy as if they had found their most precious possession of life. They invited the extended family members to visit Fiji. "I have a deep connection with India and will continue to visit my family through thick and thin," Ravindra said.
Village head Ravi Prakash Chaudhary said that as soon as he learned that a couple had come from Fiji and were searching for their ancestral routes, he inquired about Ravindra. "I took them to Ram Dutt's family, and he found his lost family members. Ravindra captured the photos as a souvenir. After this, he returned to Fiji," he added.
Notably, Indians constitute approximately 37% of Fiji's population.
