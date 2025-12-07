ETV Bharat / state

After 115 Years, A Fiji Couple Finds Their Ancestral Route In Rajasthan's Basti

Basti: A couple from Fiji landed in Rajasthan on Friday in search of their ancestral route in Basti. It's been 115 long years in between before they found their ancestral house and the descendants.

The joys of Ravindra Dutt and his wife, Keshni Hare, knew no bounds when they mingled with current family members and reminisced about the time when their forefathers had settled in the island nation in Oceania's Melanesia region over a century ago.

Ravindra Dutt and his wife with the family members at their ancestral house in Basti. (ETV Bharat)

He said that during British rule, many people from India were sent to Fiji as indentured labourers in 1910. Garib Ram, his great-grandfather, was among those who were forced to work in Fiji and was not allowed to return to their homeland. Having no choice, the family settled there. It took extensive research for Ravindra to find his great-grandfather's immigration pass, which contained significant information about the family back in India.