ETV Bharat / state

African Swine Fever Vaccine Almost Ready As Second Phase Of Trial Underway At Chhattisgarh Farm

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Sarguja: As Chhattisgarh grapples with a resurgence of African swine fever, a vaccine developed in Madhya Pradesh by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has entered its second phase of testing at Ambikapur pig farm in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district. The African swine fever is spreading fast in the state, causing massive fatalities at pig farms. Veterinarians said this is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease and if it infects one pig, many get infected. Veterinary doctors said that the vaccine for this disease has not yet been developed by any country. The ICMR scientists in Bhopal have developed a vaccine and presently trials are being conducted.