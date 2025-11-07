ETV Bharat / state

African Swine Fever In Dead Wild Boar: Several Panchayats In Malappuram Declared Surveillance Zones

Malappuram: Several panchayats in this north Kerala district were declared as surveillance zones after African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly disease in pigs, was detected in the rotten carcass of a wild boar, the district administration said on Friday. The carcass was found at a place called Marutha and the disease will not spread to humans, it added.

District Collector V R Vinod declared Vazhikkadavu, Edakkara, Pothukallu, Chungathara, Karulai, and Muthedam gram panchayats, which fall within a 10 km radius of the epicentre, as surveillance zones. Since there are no pig farms within one km radius of the epicentre, there is no need to euthanise any pigs, the district administration said in a release.

However, restrictions have been imposed on the sale and distribution of pork, the operation of shops involved in it, and the transport of the animals to and from the surveillance zones, it said.