ETV Bharat / state

African Swine Fever Claims 300 Pigs In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: About 300 pigs died of African swine fever over a week at a piggery in the Nardha-Mudhpar area of Chhattisgarh's Durg. The Animal Husbandry Department has culled 150 infected pigs, and the carcasses were disposed of safely to contain the outbreak.

Piggery owner PO Joy said samples from the infected pigs were collected on March 29, and the majority of the pigs died by April 6. After the lab reports positive, a health team was sent to the piggery for inspection and evacuation. The farm was sealed subsequently.

The outbreak has resulted in the financial loss of approximately Rs 1.20 crore for the owner. The farm served as a major hub for pork supply in the region, from where meat was distributed to various other districts and states.

"African swine fever has been detected at a piggery in Durg after fatalities came to notice. The farm was sealed after the samples tested positive. The infected pigs were called and safely buried," Wasim Shams, deputy director of health, said.