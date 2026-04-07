African Swine Fever Claims 300 Pigs In Chhattisgarh's Durg
The Animal Husbandry Department has culled 150 infected pigs, and the carcasses were disposed of safely to contain the outbreak. The farm has been sealed.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Durg: About 300 pigs died of African swine fever over a week at a piggery in the Nardha-Mudhpar area of Chhattisgarh's Durg. The Animal Husbandry Department has culled 150 infected pigs, and the carcasses were disposed of safely to contain the outbreak.
Piggery owner PO Joy said samples from the infected pigs were collected on March 29, and the majority of the pigs died by April 6. After the lab reports positive, a health team was sent to the piggery for inspection and evacuation. The farm was sealed subsequently.
The outbreak has resulted in the financial loss of approximately Rs 1.20 crore for the owner. The farm served as a major hub for pork supply in the region, from where meat was distributed to various other districts and states.
"African swine fever has been detected at a piggery in Durg after fatalities came to notice. The farm was sealed after the samples tested positive. The infected pigs were called and safely buried," Wasim Shams, deputy director of health, said.
African Swine Fever is an extremely virulent viral disease characterised by a mortality rate of nearly 100% in pigs. There is currently no available vaccine or cure for the disease. Although it poses no threat to humans, the consumption of infected pork is strictly forbidden.
According to experts, the virus typically spreads through infected animals or contaminated meat brought in from other states. The administration has intensified surveillance in the surrounding areas, and alerts have been issued to other districts in an effort to contain the further spread of the infection.
The African Swine Fever virus has a high degree of environmental resistance, allowing it to survive and thrive in the environment for extended periods. It can survive on clothing, shoes, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages, or bacon. Therefore, if adequate measures are not taken, the disease can spread through human activity.
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