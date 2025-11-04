African Elephant Shankar Of Delhi Zoo Died Of A Viral Infection, Reveals Post-Mortem
Spreading through rodents, the virus inflames heart muscles and can cause sudden cardiac failure. Shankar displayed no symptoms even a day before his death
Published : November 4, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Shankar, the African elephant at Delhi Zoo, died from a viral infection that led to cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report released nearly one and a half months after his death.
The report confirmed that Shankar, the sole African elephant at Delhi Zoo, contracted the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus. This infection inflamed his heart muscles, ultimately causing cardiac arrest. The virus is known to spread through rodents like rats, which are natural carriers.
Officials said that once the heart muscles become inflamed due to the virus, it can lead to sudden heart failure. Zoo officials added that Shankar did not show any signs of illness even a day before his death.
Shankar was found dead in his enclosure on September 17, 2025. At first, the zoo administration suspected acute cardiac arrest and awaited official confirmation from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. After nearly one and a half months, the final post-mortem report revealed that a viral infection caused Shankar's death. Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar has not yet commented on these findings.
The African elephant was gifted to India by Zimbabwe in 1998 and was named after former President Shankar Dayal Sharma. His companion, Bombay, died in 2005, after which Shankar remained alone in the enclosure. For over 23 years, the zoo administration struggled to find Shankar a companion. Experts have pointed out that years of isolation may have worsened his well-being.
