African Elephant Shankar Of Delhi Zoo Died Of A Viral Infection, Reveals Post-Mortem

New Delhi: Shankar, the African elephant at Delhi Zoo, died from a viral infection that led to cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report released nearly one and a half months after his death.

The report confirmed that Shankar, the sole African elephant at Delhi Zoo, contracted the Encephalomyocarditis (EMCV) virus. This infection inflamed his heart muscles, ultimately causing cardiac arrest. The virus is known to spread through rodents like rats, which are natural carriers.

Officials said that once the heart muscles become inflamed due to the virus, it can lead to sudden heart failure. Zoo officials added that Shankar did not show any signs of illness even a day before his death.