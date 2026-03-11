ETV Bharat / state

Afghanistan National Held in Bengal for Entering India Without Valid Documents

By PTI

Published : March 11, 2026

Kolkata: An Afghan national was arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly entering India via Bangladesh without valid documents, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Aljahi Musafar, a resident of Nimroz province in Afghanistan, was held by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he was attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh international boundary through the Fatepur border area late on Monday, a senior officer said.

"The person was spotted by our personnel during a routine night patrol near the Fatepur border. He was intercepted and detained immediately. No valid documents related to his entry into India were recovered from his possession, nor was he found carrying any Bangladeshi identification papers," a BSF official said.

After preliminary questioning by the BSF, the Afghanistan national was handed over to the Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia for further investigation. The police officer said he could not produce any valid travel documents.

"We are trying to ascertain how and why he entered the border area and whether anyone assisted him to cross the international boundary," the officer said. The accused was remanded to police custody by a court in Ranaghat in Nadia district on Tuesday. The police are trying to determine the route he took to reach Bangladesh before attempting to enter India, the officer added.

