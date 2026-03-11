ETV Bharat / state

Afghanistan National Held in Bengal for Entering India Without Valid Documents

Kolkata: An Afghan national was arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly entering India via Bangladesh without valid documents, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Aljahi Musafar, a resident of Nimroz province in Afghanistan, was held by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he was attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh international boundary through the Fatepur border area late on Monday, a senior officer said.

"The person was spotted by our personnel during a routine night patrol near the Fatepur border. He was intercepted and detained immediately. No valid documents related to his entry into India were recovered from his possession, nor was he found carrying any Bangladeshi identification papers," a BSF official said.