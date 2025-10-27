ETV Bharat / state

Six Afghan Nationals Held In Mumbai For Living Illegally Under Fake Identities

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested six Afghan nationals for staying in the country illegally under fake identities, an official said on Monday. The crime branch apprehended the accused from the Colaba area in south Mumbai and Dharavi on Sunday, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Samad Haji Ahmed Zai Nauroji (47), a resident of Kandhar, Mohammed Rasol Kamaluddin Khaksar (24), Zia Ul Haq Ahmadi (36), Asad Khan Tara Kai (36), Mohammed Ibrahim Gazanavi (36), all residents of Kabul and Amil Ullah (48), who hailed from the Zabul province, he said.

The official said that the men had entered India between 2015 and 2019 on medical visas. They had initially landed in Delhi. Once their visas expired, they allegedly chose to stay illegally in the Fort, Colaba and Dharavi areas, he said.