ETV Bharat / state

Afghan National Held At Goa Airport For Travelling With Fake Passports

Panaji: Police have arrested an Afghan national at Goa International Airport in Dabolim for allegedly travelling on fraudulently obtained passports while impersonating as an Indian citizen, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Diwraj Hiro, a native of Kandahar in Afghanistan and currently residing in Delhi, was apprehended at the Immigration Check Post of the airport in the early hours of Sunday after officials detected discrepancies in his travel documents, they said.

The man recently travelled to Goa from Russia via Bahrain and was also allegedly found using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport in the name of "Anil Shukla", purportedly a resident of Delhi, an official said. During verification, officials also found that the accused had previously obtained another Indian passport by impersonating himself as "Suresh Ahuja", he said.