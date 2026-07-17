ETV Bharat / state

Afghan Man Arrested In Kolkata; Was Living Illegally For Five Years, Forged IDs

Kolkata: An Afghan national was arrested from Bhowanipore area in Kolkata for allegedly residing without a valid visa, police said on Friday.

The man, Jamil Khan, had arrived in India on a valid three-month visa, but had been staying here for nearly five years under a false identity. On Thursday night, a team from Bhowanipore Police arrested Khan and is set to produce before Alipore Police Court on Friday.

Investigators suspect he had been lying low in the city for a long time using forged identity documents. Authorities are examining who assisted him and the purpose behind his overstay in Kolkata. They are also investigating whether any sensitive information or images concerning the country's security were smuggled abroad through him.

A senior Kolkata Police official said, "A diary recovered from the arrested individual contains the names of several agents. Their identities are not being disclosed for the sake of investigation. Their respective roles are being examined, and a search for them is underway."

Police sources revealed that Khan arrived in the Bhowanipore area of ​​Kolkata in 2021 on a three-month visa but stayed back even after his visa expired. It is alleged that during this period, he obtained forged identity documents with the help of several agents. He managed to acquire a fake driving license based on these forged documents. Investigations indicate that he had been residing in Kolkata for a long time using these documents.