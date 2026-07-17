Afghan Man Arrested In Kolkata; Was Living Illegally For Five Years, Forged IDs
Probe is underway to ascertain whether sensitive information or images concerning the country's security were smuggled abroad through him.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kolkata: An Afghan national was arrested from Bhowanipore area in Kolkata for allegedly residing without a valid visa, police said on Friday.
The man, Jamil Khan, had arrived in India on a valid three-month visa, but had been staying here for nearly five years under a false identity. On Thursday night, a team from Bhowanipore Police arrested Khan and is set to produce before Alipore Police Court on Friday.
Investigators suspect he had been lying low in the city for a long time using forged identity documents. Authorities are examining who assisted him and the purpose behind his overstay in Kolkata. They are also investigating whether any sensitive information or images concerning the country's security were smuggled abroad through him.
A senior Kolkata Police official said, "A diary recovered from the arrested individual contains the names of several agents. Their identities are not being disclosed for the sake of investigation. Their respective roles are being examined, and a search for them is underway."
Police sources revealed that Khan arrived in the Bhowanipore area of Kolkata in 2021 on a three-month visa but stayed back even after his visa expired. It is alleged that during this period, he obtained forged identity documents with the help of several agents. He managed to acquire a fake driving license based on these forged documents. Investigations indicate that he had been residing in Kolkata for a long time using these documents.
Recently, the Bhowanipore Police and a special team from the Kolkata Police began monitoring his movements. He was detained and interrogated, during which, several inconsistencies surfaced in his statements. Subsequently, he was arrested. A laptop, several mobile phones, and other electronic devices were seized from him and sent for forensic examination.
The investigators' primary objective is to ascertain the details of Khan's activities over the past five years. They are meticulously examining whether he travelled to other states, the places he visited, and whether any images or information regarding sensitive areas or vital installations were transmitted abroad.
The police are also analysing data from his digital devices to map out his communication network. Simultaneously, investigators have launched a search for the syndicate involved in creating the forged identity documents. It has been reported that the names and contact details of several agents were found in a diary recovered from Khan. Operations are currently being conducted based on these leads, police said.
According investigators, the most crucial question that has arisen is whether Khan was merely residing in India illegally or if he harboured other motives. The possibility of his involvement with an international network or in sensitive activities like espionage has not been ruled out.
However, the police have not yet reached a definitive conclusion on the matter. Khan will be produced before the Alipore Police Court on Friday, where investigators will seek his custody. They hope that interrogation will reveal vital information regarding the racket behind the fabrication of forged documents, the identities of his accomplices, and his true objectives. Central intelligence agencies are also keeping a close watch on the progress of the investigation.
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