ETV Bharat / state

Affordable Education, Healthcare Are Needs Of Every Individual, Must Be Decentralised: Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat ( File/ANI )

Chandrapur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said affordable education and healthcare are the needs of every individual, and must be decentralised. Speaking at the inauguration of Pandit Dindayal Cancer Hospital in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Bhagwat said cancer has a devastating impact on not just patients but also their families and urged the participation of society to serve them. "We will not require money but time to serve the needy," he said.