Affection, Friction and Farewell: Ananda Bose Signs Off From Bengal With Emotional Note
Outgoing CV Ananda Bose penned an emotional farewell letter calling West Bengal his 'second home' before leaving Kolkata after resigning as Governor.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Kolkata: Outgoing West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today penned an emotional open letter to the people of the state, describing Bengal as his “second home” and reflecting on his nearly three-and-a-half-year-long tenure that was marked by both warmth among the public and periodic friction with the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
In the letter addressed to “my dear brothers and sisters of Bengal”, Bose expressed deep gratitude for the affection, support and understanding he received during his time in office. “Though my term has come to a close, my journey in West Bengal is far from over,” he wrote. “I shall continue to be associated with West Bengal - my second home - as its integral part,” he added.
Bose recalled the countless interactions he had with ordinary people across the state during the past three years. The warmth of the people, he said, would remain etched in his memory. “I do cherish the moments spent in the embrace of a loving and caring people of our beloved state. I remember my sister’s embrace, that little boy’s pat on my back, that youngster’s firm handshake, the powerful message that the distant raised hand had to convey,” he wrote.
The outgoing Governor said his travels across the “length and breadth” of Bengal had taken him from urban neighbourhoods to remote villages. He spoke of sharing meals in thatched huts, engaging with young scholars and conversing with distinguished intellectuals.
“I wanted to search for and did find God in the lanes and bylanes of Kolkata, the village and town roads, in the bright enthusiastic eyes of the children, in the affectionate look of the elderly," Bose wrote.
The letter repeatedly invoked the legacy of Bengal’s intellectual and moral traditions. Bose quoted Mahatma Gandhi, recalling the remark: “I am not able to leave Bengal, and Bengal will not let me go.”
“Today I share that feeling,” he wrote, adding that “Such is the electrifying magnetism of this hallowed soil, that has produced great men and women who have shown the way to the country."
He also referred to Rabindranath Tagore, quoting from one of the poet’s famous lines, “Leave this chanting and singing and telling of beads...He is there where the tiller is tilling the hard ground and where the pathmaker is breaking stones...”
Bose said these words reflected the spirit of Bengal’s hardworking people. “The pride that our brethren have in their social systems speaks volumes about the Bengal psyche,” he wrote.
Concluding the letter, he expressed hope that Bengal would scale “greater heights of glory” in the coming years. “May Bengal reach glorious heights in the days to come. Let there be prosperity and good health for all. May Ma Durga protect my people. Vande Mataram,” he signed off.
Bose abruptly resigned from the Governor’s post on March 5, cutting short his tenure. After submitting his resignation, he flew to Delhi from Kolkata the same day and returned to the city three days later. Despite his brief visit, he did not go to the Raj Bhavan, now known as Lok Bhavan, and instead stayed at a state government guest house in south Kolkata.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met him during what was seen as a courtesy interaction ahead of his departure. Bose leaves for Kerala today, and his successor, RN Ravi, is expected to arrive in the city later in the evening to take charge as the new Governor.
Bose had assumed office as the Governor of West Bengal in November 2022. Soon after taking charge, he repeatedly spoke of his affection for Bengal, even noting that his surname “Bose” carried the influence of Subhas Chandra Bose, whose legacy he admired deeply. He had also expressed interest in writing a book in Bengali.
During his tenure, Bose travelled extensively across the state, often emphasising direct engagement with citizens, students and cultural groups. His outreach programmes, visits to universities and interactions with civil society were designed to project the Raj Bhavan as a more accessible institution.
However, his relationship with the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee was often marked by tension. Differences surfaced periodically over administrative decisions, university governance, law-and-order issues and the Governor’s interventions on matters ranging from campus politics to incidents of violence.
At several points, public exchanges between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat hinted at a strained equation, even as both sides maintained formal constitutional courtesies.
Against this backdrop, Bose’s emotional farewell letter struck a markedly reflective tone, highlighting his connection with Bengal’s culture and people rather than the political disagreements that occasionally defined his tenure.
With the arrival of RN Ravi, who previously served as Governor of Tamil Nadu and was known for a combative relationship with the state government there, most political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, will be closely watching how the new Lok Bhavan-Nabanna equation evolves in West Bengal.
For now, as Bose’s parting message says, “Though my tenure has ended, my journey with West Bengal will continue,” it suggests that despite the turbulence of politics, his personal bond with Bengal will remain intact.
