Affection, Friction and Farewell: Ananda Bose Signs Off From Bengal With Emotional Note

Kolkata: Outgoing West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today penned an emotional open letter to the people of the state, describing Bengal as his “second home” and reflecting on his nearly three-and-a-half-year-long tenure that was marked by both warmth among the public and periodic friction with the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

In the letter addressed to “my dear brothers and sisters of Bengal”, Bose expressed deep gratitude for the affection, support and understanding he received during his time in office. “Though my term has come to a close, my journey in West Bengal is far from over,” he wrote. “I shall continue to be associated with West Bengal - my second home - as its integral part,” he added.

Bose recalled the countless interactions he had with ordinary people across the state during the past three years. The warmth of the people, he said, would remain etched in his memory. “I do cherish the moments spent in the embrace of a loving and caring people of our beloved state. I remember my sister’s embrace, that little boy’s pat on my back, that youngster’s firm handshake, the powerful message that the distant raised hand had to convey,” he wrote.

File Photo: Outgoing West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (ANI)

The outgoing Governor said his travels across the “length and breadth” of Bengal had taken him from urban neighbourhoods to remote villages. He spoke of sharing meals in thatched huts, engaging with young scholars and conversing with distinguished intellectuals.

“I wanted to search for and did find God in the lanes and bylanes of Kolkata, the village and town roads, in the bright enthusiastic eyes of the children, in the affectionate look of the elderly," Bose wrote.

The letter repeatedly invoked the legacy of Bengal’s intellectual and moral traditions. Bose quoted Mahatma Gandhi, recalling the remark: “I am not able to leave Bengal, and Bengal will not let me go.”

“Today I share that feeling,” he wrote, adding that “Such is the electrifying magnetism of this hallowed soil, that has produced great men and women who have shown the way to the country."

He also referred to Rabindranath Tagore, quoting from one of the poet’s famous lines, “Leave this chanting and singing and telling of beads...He is there where the tiller is tilling the hard ground and where the pathmaker is breaking stones...”

Bose said these words reflected the spirit of Bengal’s hardworking people. “The pride that our brethren have in their social systems speaks volumes about the Bengal psyche,” he wrote.