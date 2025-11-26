ETV Bharat / state

Indore’s Aeroponic Lab To Help Multiply Virus Free Potato Production In Malwa Nimar Region Of Madhya Pradesh

Vice Chancellor of the Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalay, Dr Arvind Shukla, explained, "Potatoes will be produced in Indore using hydroponic methods from the tissue culture plants being prepared at the Biotechnology Centre in Gwalior."

After Gwalior and Sehore, a state-of-the-art lab has been established in Indore, where potatoes grown by using the aeroponic method will be commercially cultivated for the first time in the state.

The farmers of this region will be able to produce many times more advanced varieties of virus-free potatoes by using this technology. Owing to the growing demand for pure, virus-free and organic vegetables across the country, Madhya Pradesh's Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalay at Gwalior has started producing vegetables in the air, in addition to soil and water, to cultivate these improved varieties of vegetables.

Indore: Very soon, the farmers in the agriculturally rich Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh will be able to grow advanced varieties of vegetables, particularly potatoes, in air. This will become possible with the aid of a state-of-the-art aeroponic laboratory established at the Agricultural College in Indore.

Under this method, small marble-sized potatoes are produced on a single plant suspended in the air. Later, they are shifted to a polyhouse from where they can be planted in the fields. The speciality of this method is that it produces completely virus-free potatoes, which are impossible to grow in the soil.

Dr Shukla added, "Other shrub-like crops, including tomatoes, fenugreek, carrots, radishes and spinach can also be grown using this method. However, it will prove to be comparatively expensive."

Workers working at the Aeroponic lab (ETV Bharat)

Aeroponics is an advanced agricultural method that involves growing plants without soil by spraying a very fine spray of nutrient fluid onto their roots suspended in the air. This technique requires minimal water consumption. Furthermore, the liquid nutrients accelerate the plant growth. This method makes it possible to produce high-quality, pure vegetables in a controlled environment. This is why aeroponics is poised to become a role model for potatoes and other high-value food crops grown in western Madhya Pradesh.

An expert on aeroponic methods, Dr Sushma Tiwari explained, "The nutrients that vegetable plants get from the soil are dissolved in water and then sprayed onto the roots. This direct nourishment to the roots accelerates plant growth, and the roots become deeper and stronger. Under normal farming, a potato plant produces five to seven potatoes, but a potato plant grown using the aeroponic method can produce 50 to 200 potatoes, increasing the production by 250 times in a single season."

Tissue culture based potato seed production centre (ETV Bharat)

Dr Tiwari added, "A six-chamber unit has been set up in Indore. Each chamber can grow 850 to 900 plants, and a single unit can produce 70,000 to 150,000 seeds, increasing seed production 100-fold. The lab has six chambers designed to provide nutritious air to plant roots. These chambers have pH levels ranging from 5.2 to 6, while the electrical conductivity ranges from 1 to 1.4."

In these chambers, nutrient-rich air is circulated at a temperature of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. New trends and micronutrients are created in a 2000-litre tank. The spray is delivered to the plant roots through the chamber. In future, this process will produce a virus-free and improved potato crop, which can be exported from Indore to other parts of the country and the world for manufacturing chips and other products.