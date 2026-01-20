Aeroplane-Shaped Balloon With PIA Logo Spotted In Kullu; Probe Launched
SP Madan Lal Kaushal said no device or chip was found in the balloon, and all panchayats have been asked to report suspicious flying objects.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Kullu: Panic gripped the Bashla village in the Nithar area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu after an aeroplane-shaped balloon with a suspected Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logo was spotted on Tuesday, police said.
The balloon was spotted by Rajni, a resident of Ward Number 5, in a field, after which he informed the Shilli Gram Panchayat head, Joginder Thakur. The village head immediately informed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nirmand, who instructed that no one should touch the object. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot, took the balloon and launched an investigation.
Police said the balloon has "SGA" written on it in Urdu and English. Similar suspicious balloons with the PIA logo have been found in Kangra and Una. "Such balloons have been found periodically in various parts of the district over the past few years. Surprisingly, no concrete clues about their source or purpose have been found yet," they added.
The Kullu police have increased surveillance in the area, although the investigation has not found any spy chip or technical device in the balloon. Nor has any suspicious activity been confirmed.
"The Pakistani balloon has been taken into custody by the police team. No suspicious device or chip has been found in it. The balloon has been secured, and a detailed investigation is underway. The administration has issued instructions to panchayats to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or activities to the police," Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal said.
