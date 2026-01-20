ETV Bharat / state

Aeroplane-Shaped Balloon With PIA Logo Spotted In Kullu; Probe Launched

Kullu: Panic gripped the Bashla village in the Nithar area of ​​Himachal Pradesh's Kullu after an aeroplane-shaped balloon with a suspected Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logo was spotted on Tuesday, police said.

The balloon was spotted by Rajni, a resident of Ward Number 5, in a field, after which he informed the Shilli Gram Panchayat head, Joginder Thakur. The village head immediately informed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nirmand, who instructed that no one should touch the object. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot, took the balloon and launched an investigation.

Police said the balloon has "SGA" written on it in Urdu and English. Similar suspicious balloons with the PIA logo have been found in Kangra and Una. "Such balloons have been found periodically in various parts of the district over the past few years. Surprisingly, no concrete clues about their source or purpose have been found yet," they added.