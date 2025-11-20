ETV Bharat / state

Advocate's Appointment As LAHDC Kargil Member Sets Off Uproar In Ladakh

Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan (R)sworn in as the fourth nominated member at the Tourist Facilitation Centre in Kargil, with Principal District and Sessions Judge Spalzes Angmo, the prescribed authority, administering the oath ( Ladakh Administration )

Srinagar: The nomination of Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan as the fourth member of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - Kargil has triggered sharp reactions from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The controversy escalated as several BJP workers resigned in protest and Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan skipped the oath-taking ceremony. Kavinder Gupta-led Ladakh Union Territory administration has nominated Khan, who belongs to the Shia community, as the fourth councillor in the 30-member Kargil Hill Council. Of the total seats, elections are held for 26, while four members are nominated by the administration. Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan (R)sworn in as the fourth nominated member at the Tourist Facilitation Centre in Kargil, with Principal District and Sessions Judge Spalzes Angmo, the prescribed authority, administering the oath (Ladakh Administration) The latest nomination has sparked accusations that long-standing conventions and the spirit of the 1997 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act were ignored. Traditionally, the four nominated seats were balanced between two women and two members from minority communities. The Act, however, does not mandate two women but specifies that nominees must be from principal minority groups and women categories.