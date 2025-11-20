Advocate's Appointment As LAHDC Kargil Member Sets Off Uproar In Ladakh
Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan was appointed as the fourth member of the council which was opposed by the BJP and Congress.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The nomination of Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan as the fourth member of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - Kargil has triggered sharp reactions from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The controversy escalated as several BJP workers resigned in protest and Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan skipped the oath-taking ceremony.
Kavinder Gupta-led Ladakh Union Territory administration has nominated Khan, who belongs to the Shia community, as the fourth councillor in the 30-member Kargil Hill Council. Of the total seats, elections are held for 26, while four members are nominated by the administration.
The latest nomination has sparked accusations that long-standing conventions and the spirit of the 1997 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act were ignored. Traditionally, the four nominated seats were balanced between two women and two members from minority communities. The Act, however, does not mandate two women but specifies that nominees must be from principal minority groups and women categories.
However, local BJP leaders in Kargil expressed dissatisfaction, with workers from the Shargole subdivision reportedly stepping down in protest. Some members of the party, however, welcomed the administration’s decision.
Khan defended his nomination, saying that MP Hanifa Jan had opposed his appointment on grounds of principal minority reservation. "It appears the MP (Ladakh) has not properly read the LAHDC Act. The Shia community of Kargil are also under the minority category. Criticizing the oath-taking is unfortunate. If the MP speaks like this, how will he represent Ladakh before the ministries?” he said.
Hanifa boycotted the swearing-in ceremony which was held on November 17 and alleged that the Union Territory administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs were weakening the Hill Council. He said the administration’s claims about empowering women contradicted its decisions. "The rights given to women and principal minorities under the Council Act have not been upheld,” he said.
Hanifa added that his political understanding with the Congress in Kargil was aimed at addressing Ladakh’s broader political and administrative challenges and that the latest nomination violated the spirit of that effort.