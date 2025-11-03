Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami Elected As SGPC President For Fifth Consecutive Term
Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami secured 117 out of 136 votes while opposition candidate Mithu Singh Kahneke got only 18 votes.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
Amritsar: Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth term in a row.
The annual election was held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on Monday. During this, a total of 136 votes were polled of which, Dhami secured a majority of 117 votes while opposition candidate Mithu Singh Kahneke got only 18 votes.
Among the newly elected office bearers, S Raghujit Singh Virk was elected as the president, S Raghujit Singh Virk as senior vice president, S Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice president and S Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary.
Senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed happiness over Dhami's victory. "Advocate Dhami's victory is a proof that the Akali Dal is dominant among people and members have once again supported the him with 117 votes. The victory is the result of Dhami's good performance. Compared to previous time, the opposition candidate's votes have decreased, clearly showing that the trust of the members in Dhami has become stronger."
Cheema also said that the SGPC will celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on a grand manner. Under Dhami's leadership, the SGPC will organise religious and Sikh educational programmes, he added.
The general house of the SGPC has a total of 185 members, of which 170 are elected through votes and remaining 15 are nominated.
Dhami is known for his simplicity. He was born on August 28, 1956 in Piplan Wala village of Doaba region in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. After passing LLB, he has been associated with the legal profession for four decades and with the Sikh organisation for a long time. He became a member of the Shiromani committee from Shamchurasi constituency in 1996.
Dhami was elected general secretary of the Shiromani committee in 2019, replacing Bibi Jagir Kaur (then Akali candidate) and his tenure as the 44th president of the Sikh organisation was uncontested. After which he served in the administrative post of chief secretary of the Shiromani Committee in 2020. He became the president of the Shiromani committee for the first time in November 2021. Dhami has always raised issues related to the Sikh Panth on a priority basis.
Also Read