Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami Elected As SGPC President For Fifth Consecutive Term

Amritsar: Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth term in a row.

The annual election was held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on Monday. During this, a total of 136 votes were polled of which, Dhami secured a majority of 117 votes while opposition candidate Mithu Singh Kahneke got only 18 votes.

Among the newly elected office bearers, S Raghujit Singh Virk was elected as the president, S Raghujit Singh Virk as senior vice president, S Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice president and S Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary.

Senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed happiness over Dhami's victory. "Advocate Dhami's victory is a proof that the Akali Dal is dominant among people and members have once again supported the him with 117 votes. The victory is the result of Dhami's good performance. Compared to previous time, the opposition candidate's votes have decreased, clearly showing that the trust of the members in Dhami has become stronger."