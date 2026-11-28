Surge In Demand For Indian Leather Goods In Foreign Countries: UP CM's Advisor
Awanish Awasthi, advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat said that the reliance on imports in leather sector has declined.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Kanpur: Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi, has said that the demand for Indian leather goods is surging in foreign countries.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Awasthi said demand for leather goods has increased in many European countries besides the United States and South Africa. He made these remarks after attending an award ceremony which was organised by the regional chapter of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) in Kanpur.
He said that there was a time when the leather sector relied heavily on imports, which were 80 percent, while exports were 20 percent. Awasthi, however, said that the situation has since reversed as domestic production has ramped up and imports have dropped to approximately 20 percent.
He said that due to the high-quality leather being produced by entrepreneurs across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, India could soon surpass China in the leather trade.
Awasthi added that Uttar Pradesh is catching up with Tamil Nadu and the exports are steadily rising while there is a growing international demand for leather products which are manufactured here. He said that both the central and state governments are making efforts to address the challenges that the exporters are facing and the government was committed to supporting the entrepreneurs.
Awasthi said that increased domestic production has lead to a decline in imports while the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are being pursued with various nations. UP CM’s advisor further stated that discussions have been held with industry stakeholders regarding the leather policy to revise the minimum investment threshold. He said that the current policy sets a minimum investment threshold of ₹50 crore and a proposal has been submitted through the Directorate of Industries to the state government that it should be lowered to ₹5–10 crore.
Awasthi said that he would hold deliberations with the Chief Minister over such measures, emphasising that every effort will be made to ensure the interests of leather industry stakeholders are protected. Furthermore, he added that there are plans to host a first-of-its-kind event, Leather Conclave, by the end of December in Kanpur. He said that CM Adityanath has expressed a desire for such an event to provide local businessmen associated with the leather industry opportunities for expansion.
When asked about the challenges faced by the leather industry due to higher US tariffs, Awasthi said that exports to various countries, including the United States, have steadily risen. “Tariff-related issues arise from time to time. However, our exports to various countries, including the United States, are steadily growing.” He said that the Central government has entered into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries including New Zealand and Australia, under which the products will be made duty-free.
“I frequently discuss ways to transform Kanpur with CM Yogi. The Yogi government is fully committed to restoring the former glory of this industrial city."
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