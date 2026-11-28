ETV Bharat / state

Surge In Demand For Indian Leather Goods In Foreign Countries: UP CM's Advisor

Advisor to UP CM attends awards ceremony of Council for Leather Exports ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi, has said that the demand for Indian leather goods is surging in foreign countries.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Awasthi said demand for leather goods has increased in many European countries besides the United States and South Africa. He made these remarks after attending an award ceremony which was organised by the regional chapter of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) in Kanpur.

He said that there was a time when the leather sector relied heavily on imports, which were 80 percent, while exports were 20 percent. Awasthi, however, said that the situation has since reversed as domestic production has ramped up and imports have dropped to approximately 20 percent. He said that due to the high-quality leather being produced by entrepreneurs across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, India could soon surpass China in the leather trade. Awasthi added that Uttar Pradesh is catching up with Tamil Nadu and the exports are steadily rising while there is a growing international demand for leather products which are manufactured here. He said that both the central and state governments are making efforts to address the challenges that the exporters are facing and the government was committed to supporting the entrepreneurs.