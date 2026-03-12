ETV Bharat / state

Advised To Move to Safer Place After Info Of Possible Attack But Didn't Leave Home: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he had been advised to move to a safer location after receiving information about a possible attack on his residence amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region, but he did not relocate as he was not afraid.

The chief minister, who belongs to the Garo community, also appealed for peace in a video message on Wednesday.

Sangma said he was informed that different groups and several individuals were heading towards his residence with the intention to burn his house at Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills, and attack his family.

"Based on this information and in accordance with my security protocol, I was advised to move to another place. However, I did not leave, and I did not agree to relocate, because I am not afraid," he said. Sangma said his life was in the hands of God, and he would not be intimidated by threats.

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections left two people dead on Tuesday. Mobile internet services were suspended in five districts of the region on Wednesday, while curfew has also been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts. The government postponed the April 10 polls in view of the violence.