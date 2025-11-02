ETV Bharat / state

Adventure Tourism At 14000 Feet Altitude: Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon Attracts 800 Athletes In Uttarakhand

Speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating the event, union minister Ajay Tamta said that it was a “proud moment to hold the marathon on the sacred land of the world-famous Adi Kailash Mountain”. He lauded the country's first high-altitude ultra marathon at an altitude of 10,300 to 15,000 feet, which is not only a symbol of adventure and courage, but also an inspirational campaign that conveys the message of healthy living, youth empowerment, and frontier development.

Held at an altitude of over 14,000 feet where temperatures dropped to minus 2 degrees Celsius, the marathon saw the participation of over 800 enthusiastic athletes from 20 to 65 years from across the country and the world.

Pithoragarh: As part of the events to mark the Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee Year, the Adi Kailash ultra marathon was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta here on Sunday.

The Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon, covering a distance of approximately 60 kilometers via Gunji and Kalapani, concluded in Gunji. The enthusiasm of athletes from across the country was palpable. The Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon aims to promote tourism activities in the border areas of Pithoragarh. It is also considered a major initiative towards strengthening the homestay economy in these areas.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta flags off Adi Kailash ultra marathon in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Utkarsh, the nodal officer for the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon, stated that special arrangements were made for the participants. He added that athletes from approximately 22 states participated in the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon. After the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon, the athletes were presented with special gifts. This gift includes soil and stones from Lord Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, a beautiful painting of Adi Kailash, and local products.

Pahari cuisine was also served to athletes participating in the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon. The District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, stated that the successful conduct of this event will help establish the Adi Kailash region and the Vyas Valley on the national and international tourism map. He praised the Army and Tourism Department for holding the sporting event. The DM stated that the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon will prove to be a milestone in the region's development.

The male and female winners of the 60-kilometer open race will receive cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh each. The first five athletes will receive cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 75,000, Rs 65,000, and Rs 45,000. Similarly, prizes worth lakhs of rupees will be distributed in other categories.

A similar marathon will be held at the India-China border, in the higher reaches of Kedarnath. This ultra marathon will be held at the Niti Mana border. The event is scheduled for May and June next year.