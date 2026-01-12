ETV Bharat / state

Advance Payment Under 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Barred During Poll Code: Maharashtra Poll Body

Mumbai: The State Election Commission on Monday barred the Maharashtra government from releasing the January instalment of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for municipal elections.

The SEC's clarification came after it received several complaints following media reports claiming that beneficiaries of the scheme would receive Rs 3,000- covering the December and January instalments- in their bank accounts before January 14 as a Makar Sankranti gift.

BJP leader and minister Gitish Mahajan had claimed eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive a combined transfer of Rs 3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts before Makar Sankranti.

The SEC had sent a letter to state Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Sunday, seeking clarification on the factual position following media reports and whether the government intended to release two months' instalments together just ahead of the polls, with a response sought on Monday.

The Chief Secretary stated that the SEC had issued consolidated instructions on November 4, 2025, regarding the model code of conduct for local body elections.

The SEC has clarified that the regular or pending instalments under the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme may be disbursed, the commission has made it clear that no advance payment will be allowed during the model code period, according to a statement.

As per these guidelines, development works and welfare schemes that had already commenced before the announcement of elections may continue during the code period.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 state assembly elections.