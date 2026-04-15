ETV Bharat / state

From Urea To White Paint, Mafia Use Chemicals To Manufacture Adulterated Milk To Fill The Demand-Supply Gap

Chandigarh: Is the glass of milk that we give to our children in the morning to make them healthy is real or some sweet poison? Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recently prepared synthetic milk at his home using urea and detergent to highlight how milk and its products like khoya and paneer, which are available in Punjab are all spurious.

Following Channi's video on adulterated milk, discussions heated up as to how the spurious milk business is flourishing in Punjab. Channi, currently an MP, prepared synthetic milk at home by mixing urea, surf, refined oil, a little real milk and water in a mixer. It looked completely real when boiled and also showed full fat. He claimed that 70% of milk, 80% paneer and 95% khoya sold in the market are totally adulterated.

Channi, who was also the chairman of the Dairy Farming Committee, has appealed to the government to make stringent laws instead of the minor fines imposed for food adulteration. He demanded that cheap testing technology should be made mandatory at every dairy or booth. He also appealed to the general public to pay attention to purity instead of looking for cheap milk.

According to Dalip Singh, a health trainer, the synthetic milk business is growing mainly due to the huge gap in the demand-supply chain, especially during festivals. This apart, the milk collection system is very fragmented, making it difficult to trace where and how the adulteration took place.

Also, since milk is a perishable commodity, some unscrupulous elements use chemicals like formalin or hydrogen peroxide to extend its storage time to avoid expensive cold storage.

Jatinder Singh Chahal, who is associated with dairy farming, said there is an organised mafia involved in dairy farming. Synthetic milk is sold at very cheap rates compared to pure milk, due to which the dairy industry in Punjab has also suffered.

Adulterators adopt all kinds of techniques to prepare spurious milk. First, a white solution is prepared by mixing oil and detergent in hot water. Then, urea and starch are added to it and mixed with a little real milk so that it smells like real milk.

According to Jatinder Singh, there is a huge gap between the demand and actual production of milk in India, which is taken advantage of by adulterators. Especially during the festival season, when the demand starts to skyrocket, this business reaches its peak.

Dalip Singh, involved in the natural health system, says mafia uses very cheap ingredients to make spurious milk.

According to the National Dairy Development Board and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, milk production in Punjab in 2023-24 was nearly 13.91 million tonnes. Based on NDDB data, Punjab’s milk production has increased by nearly 172% since 1990.

According to Jatinder Singh Chahal, an expert, during normal days, milk supply remains adequate, but during the festival and wedding season, the demand for milk suddenly increases by 20% to 30%.