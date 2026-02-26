ETV Bharat / state

Adulterated Milk Tragedy: Endless Tears & Haunting Silence Fill Hospital Corridors In Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: The adulterated milk tragedy has turned life upside down for residents of Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, as sleepless nights, endless tears, and haunting silence now fill hospital corridors. So far, six people have died, while 15 victims are battling for life in emergency wards and ICUs.

Children who joyfully spent time with their families until Mahashivratri are now crying for their parents, who were raising them with dreams and hope. They have no choice but to wait helplessly outside ICUs, unable to accept the reality that their loved ones are lying unconscious on ventilators, undergoing dialysis.

Pain Continues

Though the state government has assured the best possible treatment and is taking continuous steps in that direction, the pain of the families refuses to ease. No matter whom they meet in the hospital, their eyes fill with tears. Their words often break off midway, overwhelmed by fear and grief.

"My brother-in-law, Krishna Rao, was very active. On the evening of February 15, he spoke to me on the phone from Nellore. The next morning, just three hours after drinking the milk, he developed severe stomach pain and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors told us that both kidneys had failed. He has been on a ventilator for four days and is undergoing dialysis. Even if the government is giving good treatment, we don't care about anything else. He must survive," said a relative, choking with emotion.

Three family members of Madhu suffered kidney damage after consuming the adulterated milk. "They are the people who never stepped into hospitals, never even took saline. Now they are in the ICU. My father's condition is slightly better, but other family members haven't passed urine for a week. That day, my mother asked me to drink buttermilk. I was tired and drank sabja water instead. Otherwise, what would my condition have been?" she wondered.

Slow Recovery

"Chowdeshwarinagar resident Satyanarayana fell sick on February 16 and was admitted on February 18. "He has already undergone dialysis three times. The government response is good, but his slow recovery is worrying. Doctors say it will take time," his son said.

Five-month-old Ruhanya has been on a ventilator since February 21 and is undergoing dialysis daily. "Doctors say her condition is stable, but how can we bear to see such a tiny baby suffer?" her uncle Omkarsai said.