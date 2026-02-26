Adulterated Milk Tragedy: Endless Tears & Haunting Silence Fill Hospital Corridors In Rajamahendravaram
Families have no choice but to wait helplessly outside ICUs, unable to accept the reality that their loved ones are lying on ventilators, undergoing dialysis.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: The adulterated milk tragedy has turned life upside down for residents of Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, as sleepless nights, endless tears, and haunting silence now fill hospital corridors. So far, six people have died, while 15 victims are battling for life in emergency wards and ICUs.
Children who joyfully spent time with their families until Mahashivratri are now crying for their parents, who were raising them with dreams and hope. They have no choice but to wait helplessly outside ICUs, unable to accept the reality that their loved ones are lying unconscious on ventilators, undergoing dialysis.
Pain Continues
Though the state government has assured the best possible treatment and is taking continuous steps in that direction, the pain of the families refuses to ease. No matter whom they meet in the hospital, their eyes fill with tears. Their words often break off midway, overwhelmed by fear and grief.
"My brother-in-law, Krishna Rao, was very active. On the evening of February 15, he spoke to me on the phone from Nellore. The next morning, just three hours after drinking the milk, he developed severe stomach pain and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors told us that both kidneys had failed. He has been on a ventilator for four days and is undergoing dialysis. Even if the government is giving good treatment, we don't care about anything else. He must survive," said a relative, choking with emotion.
Three family members of Madhu suffered kidney damage after consuming the adulterated milk. "They are the people who never stepped into hospitals, never even took saline. Now they are in the ICU. My father's condition is slightly better, but other family members haven't passed urine for a week. That day, my mother asked me to drink buttermilk. I was tired and drank sabja water instead. Otherwise, what would my condition have been?" she wondered.
Slow Recovery
"Chowdeshwarinagar resident Satyanarayana fell sick on February 16 and was admitted on February 18. "He has already undergone dialysis three times. The government response is good, but his slow recovery is worrying. Doctors say it will take time," his son said.
Five-month-old Ruhanya has been on a ventilator since February 21 and is undergoing dialysis daily. "Doctors say her condition is stable, but how can we bear to see such a tiny baby suffer?" her uncle Omkarsai said.
The condition of Jaikritraj (2 years 9 months) is still not improving. He was shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital from Rajahmundry Government General Hospital on February 19 due to better facilities. "But there was no treatment available. We lost precious time," his grandfather Prakash Rao said.
Silent Horror
As dialysis machines runbeep and ventilators beep through the night, Rajamahendravaram watches in silent horror. Families cling to hope, praying that their loved ones will regain consciousness, breathe on their own, and return home alive.
Meanwhile, the condition of several victims continues to remain serious and medical officials said eight patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Rajamahendravaram are critical. They have been put on ventilator support and are undergoing dialysis.
Another six patients are receiving dialysis in hospital wards. Family members expressed concern that, despite being hospitalised for over a week, many patients are not passing urine properly, while some are reportedly passing blood in their urine, indicating severe kidney damage.
Samples Sent for Toxicology Tests
As part of the investigation into the cause of the illness, blood samples from 12 victims and urine samples from three victims were sent to IIT Tirupati for detailed toxicology analysis. Officials said the test results are expected to provide clarity on the toxic substance involved.
Special Injections Arrive from Mumbai
Following the advice of renowned nephrologist Dr Raviraj, 50 special injections were procured from Mumbai, which reached Hyderabad airport on Wednesday evening and were transported to Rajamahendravaram by night. Doctors said the injections will be administered based on the individual health condition of each patient and could play a crucial role in stabilising critical cases.
