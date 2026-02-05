ETV Bharat / state

Adulterated Ghee Supplied to Srisailam Temple For 11 Months, Reveals SIT Probe

Kurnool: The SIT investigation revealed that, along with Tirumala, adulterated ghee was supplied to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam for 11 months during the YSRCP regime. The SIT has also found that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Mallanna temple.

According to SIT, adulterated ghee was supplied to the Srisailam temple from May 2022 to March 2023. The temple, which always purchased ghee from Vijaya Dairy, had procured 3.25 lakh kg of ghee from Rajesh Corporation of Tirupati during the 11 months, paying Rs. 15.89 crore.

Information suggests that the Srisailam temple was also supplied with 'ghee that wasn't actually ghee' by Bhole Baba Dairy. The SIT conclusively proved that the ghee supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy to TTD was not real ghee, but a substance made by mixing vegetable oils and some chemicals.

Information indicates that the ghee supplied to the Srisailam temple through Rajesh Corporation also came from Bhole Baba Dairy, as the former doesn't have its own dairy. The probe revealed that the Bhole Baba company was also selling adulterated ghee through other companies based in Tirupati. It is suspected that Rajesh Corporation purchased ghee from these companies and supplied it to the Srisailam temple.