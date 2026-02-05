Adulterated Ghee Supplied to Srisailam Temple For 11 Months, Reveals SIT Probe
The ghee supplied to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple through Rajesh Corporation came from Bhole Baba Dairy, as the former doesn't have its own dairy.
Published : February 5, 2026
Kurnool: The SIT investigation revealed that, along with Tirumala, adulterated ghee was supplied to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam for 11 months during the YSRCP regime. The SIT has also found that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Mallanna temple.
According to SIT, adulterated ghee was supplied to the Srisailam temple from May 2022 to March 2023. The temple, which always purchased ghee from Vijaya Dairy, had procured 3.25 lakh kg of ghee from Rajesh Corporation of Tirupati during the 11 months, paying Rs. 15.89 crore.
Information suggests that the Srisailam temple was also supplied with 'ghee that wasn't actually ghee' by Bhole Baba Dairy. The SIT conclusively proved that the ghee supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy to TTD was not real ghee, but a substance made by mixing vegetable oils and some chemicals.
Information indicates that the ghee supplied to the Srisailam temple through Rajesh Corporation also came from Bhole Baba Dairy, as the former doesn't have its own dairy. The probe revealed that the Bhole Baba company was also selling adulterated ghee through other companies based in Tirupati. It is suspected that Rajesh Corporation purchased ghee from these companies and supplied it to the Srisailam temple.
The Srisailam temple trust board had previously decided to purchase ghee only from dairies run under the auspices of milk cooperative societies. Dairies operating under milk cooperative societies participated in the tenders called by the temple for ghee procurement. Since Vijaya Dairy in Nandyal offered to supply ghee at a lower price, the contract was awarded to that company every time.
In 2022, representatives of Vijaya Dairy and the temple authorities could not reach an agreement on the price of ghee. When the temple authorities pressured them to reduce the price, Vijaya Dairy stated that they could not supply it at such a lower price.
Taking advantage of this situation, Rajesh Corporation offered to supply ghee at Rs 489 per kg, ultimately winning the supply contract. At that time, there was speculation that Vijaya Dairy was strategically sidelined. On average, over one lakh laddus are sold daily at the Srisailam temple. Since April 2023, Vijaya Dairy has resumed supplying ghee to the Srisailam temple.
