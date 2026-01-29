Adulterated Ghee Used In Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, Devotees' Sentiments Hurt, Says SIT Final Chargesheet
The revelations are part of the supplementary chargesheet recently filed by the SIT in Nellore ACB court.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, has conclusively confirmed that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and used in the preparation of Sri Vari Laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024, during the YSRCP regime.
The SIT stated that the use of such ghee deeply hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees across the country. The revelations are part of the final supplementary chargesheet recently filed by the SIT in the Nellore ACB Court.
The chargesheet clearly establishes that 68.17 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee was manufactured at Bholebaba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited (A7) at Bhagwanpur, of which 59.71 lakh kilograms was supplied to TTD under the guise of Agmark Special Grade cow ghee. Through the operation, funds worth Rs 234.51 crore were allegedly misappropriated.
Tender Rules Diluted After 2019
The SIT charge sheet detailed how strict eligibility norms for ghee supply tenders, which existed before 2019, were systematically diluted after the YSRCP came to power. Changes included the removal of mandatory conditions such as milk collection capability, butter procurement requirements, ghee manufacturing capacity, and three years of operational experience. The minimum turnover requirement was also reduced from Rs. 250 crore to Rs. 150 crore.
According to the SIT, these relaxations were deliberately introduced to allow ineligible companies to enter the tender process and supply adulterated ghee to TTD.
Palm Oil Mixed, Chemicals Used to Fake Purity
Bholebaba Dairy representatives Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, along with their associates, procured palm oil, palm kernel oil, and refined palmolein oil from Budge Budge Refineries Limited, Kolkata, and other companies through their firms Harsha Trading Company and Harsha Fresh Dairy Foods Private Limited.
They also purchased chemicals such as lactic acid (food grade) from Aristo Chemicals and acetic acid esters and monoglycerides from Sugandh Oils & Chemicals, Shivanshi Trading Company, and GR Implex. Along with employees Mohan Rana (A12), Sanjay Chauhan (A13), and Ashish Rohila (A14), they manufactured adulterated ghee by mixing palm oils with a very small quantity of actual ghee. Chemicals were added to manipulate laboratory test results and create an artificial aroma.
NDDB Confirms Adulteration
A report issued on March 27, 2025, by NDDB–CAF, Anand, Gujarat, confirmed the SIT findings. The report stated that ghee samples collected by TTD primarily contained palm oil and palm kernel oil, with only a negligible quantity of real ghee. It also noted that butyric acid levels were below prescribed standards and that no animal fat was detected, clearly indicating adulteration.
Ineligible Firms Used Forged Documents
The SIT stated that Harsha Fresh Dairy Private Limited and Bholebaba Organic Dairy Private Limited were not eligible to participate in TTD ghee tenders. Despite this, they entered the tender process by submitting false and forged documents.
PA to TTD Chairman Took Bribes
The chargesheet highlights the role of Chinnappanna (A29), who served as Personal Assistant to the then TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. He allegedly demanded and received a bribe of Rs 25 per kilogram of ghee. When Pomil Jain refused to pay, Chinnappanna influenced the then TTD Procurement GM RSSVR Subrahmanyam (A24) to disqualify Bholebaba Dairy during plant inspection.
Chinnappanna served as Subba Reddy’s PA from 2015 to 2018, when he was an MP, and continued in the same role from 2019 to 2023, when he was TTD Chairman. While working as a Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan, he allegedly accessed confidential tender information in advance.
Supply Orders Manipulated for Kickbacks
In April–May 2022, Chinnappanna obtained advanced details of ghee suppliers from Subrahmanyam. Tender-related information was allegedly sent to his email even before the TTD Board decisions were taken.
The SIT stated that Chinnappanna ensured Premier Agrifoods received 35 percent of supply orders at inflated prices and accepted a Rs. 50 lakh bribe from its MD, Jaganmohan Gupta. TTD officials Subrahmanyam, Natesh Babu, Anil Kumar, and Eshwar Reddy allegedly suppressed CFTRI lab reports confirming adulteration and awarded an additional 15 percent supply order to Bholebaba Dairy.
Fake Plant Inspections, Bribes Cleared Bills
The plant inspection team members deliberately failed to conduct proper inspections and submitted false, favourable reports, despite knowing the dairies did not meet eligibility criteria. This caused huge financial losses to TTD and wrongful gains to private companies.
TTD Junior Assistant Palli Eshwar Reddy and Senior Assistant Mudda Venkata Anil allegedly accepted bribes through commission agent P.P. Srinivasan, permitted the supply of adulterated ghee, and forwarded bills for payment to higher authorities.
Charges Expanded to 21 Accused
While the main charge sheet filed on May 7 last year named 11 accused, the final supplementary charge sheet now includes 21 accused, most of them TTD officials. The SIT stated that the evidence clearly proves systematic corruption, criminal conspiracy, and grave violation of devotees’ faith.
Also Read
Tirupati Laddu Row: Delhi HC Refuses Interim Relief To Ex-Chairman of Board