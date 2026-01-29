ETV Bharat / state

Adulterated Ghee Used In Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, Devotees' Sentiments Hurt, Says SIT Final Chargesheet

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court, has conclusively confirmed that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and used in the preparation of Sri Vari Laddu prasadam between 2019 and 2024, during the YSRCP regime.

The SIT stated that the use of such ghee deeply hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees across the country. The revelations are part of the final supplementary chargesheet recently filed by the SIT in the Nellore ACB Court.

The chargesheet clearly establishes that 68.17 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee was manufactured at Bholebaba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited (A7) at Bhagwanpur, of which 59.71 lakh kilograms was supplied to TTD under the guise of Agmark Special Grade cow ghee. Through the operation, funds worth Rs 234.51 crore were allegedly misappropriated.

Tender Rules Diluted After 2019

The SIT charge sheet detailed how strict eligibility norms for ghee supply tenders, which existed before 2019, were systematically diluted after the YSRCP came to power. Changes included the removal of mandatory conditions such as milk collection capability, butter procurement requirements, ghee manufacturing capacity, and three years of operational experience. The minimum turnover requirement was also reduced from Rs. 250 crore to Rs. 150 crore.

According to the SIT, these relaxations were deliberately introduced to allow ineligible companies to enter the tender process and supply adulterated ghee to TTD.

Palm Oil Mixed, Chemicals Used to Fake Purity

Bholebaba Dairy representatives Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, along with their associates, procured palm oil, palm kernel oil, and refined palmolein oil from Budge Budge Refineries Limited, Kolkata, and other companies through their firms Harsha Trading Company and Harsha Fresh Dairy Foods Private Limited.

They also purchased chemicals such as lactic acid (food grade) from Aristo Chemicals and acetic acid esters and monoglycerides from Sugandh Oils & Chemicals, Shivanshi Trading Company, and GR Implex. Along with employees Mohan Rana (A12), Sanjay Chauhan (A13), and Ashish Rohila (A14), they manufactured adulterated ghee by mixing palm oils with a very small quantity of actual ghee. Chemicals were added to manipulate laboratory test results and create an artificial aroma.

NDDB Confirms Adulteration

A report issued on March 27, 2025, by NDDB–CAF, Anand, Gujarat, confirmed the SIT findings. The report stated that ghee samples collected by TTD primarily contained palm oil and palm kernel oil, with only a negligible quantity of real ghee. It also noted that butyric acid levels were below prescribed standards and that no animal fat was detected, clearly indicating adulteration.

Ineligible Firms Used Forged Documents