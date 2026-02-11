Adulterated Ghee Supplied To Srikalahasti, Kanipakam & Dwaraka Tiruamala Temples: SIT
It said in the charge sheet that Vinayaka Agencies and Sumathi Traders won the tenders for supplying ghee in large volumes for preparing laddu prasadam.
Amaravati: The SIT probing the adulterated ghee network has mentioned in the charge sheet that the group which supplied chemically adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime also supplied the same product to major temples under the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department, including Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Dwaraka Tirumala.
It has already been revealed that dairy companies such as Bhole Baba and Vaishnavi supplied some chemical mixtures in the name of ghee to Tritupati.
The SIT charge sheet states that the same mixture was supplied to several temples through Vinayaka Agencies and Sumathi Traders. In 2023–24, Sumathi Traders secured the tender to supply ghee in large volumes to Kanipakam and Srikalahasti temples, while Vinayaka Agencies supplied ghee to the Dwaraka Tirumala temple between 2022–24, the charge sheet said.
In these three major temples, laddus and other prasadam were prepared using adulterated ghee and distributed to devotees. The SIT found that these temples used 1-1.5 lakh kilograms of ghee per year for the preparation of prasadam.
For 2023–24, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temple executives called for tenders, and Sumathi Traders won the contract. The company stated that it would supply ghee under brands like Vaishnavi, Bhole Baba Organic, Tirumala, Vijaya, Nandini, and Sangam to the Srikalahasti temple at Rs 573 per kg. However, only a small quantity of ghee was supplied from Tirumala Dairy, while the majority was from Vaishnavi Dairy.
Similarly, for Kanipakam temple, Sumathi Traders won the tender at Rs 555 per kg, promising ghee from Vaishnavi, Tirumala, Vijaya, and Nandini brands. However, only ghee from Vaishnavi Dairy was supplied for almost the entire year.
In 2022, Vinayaka Agencies secured the tender to supply ghee to Dwaraka Tirumala temple at Rs 532 per kg, stating it would supply Vaishnavi brand ghee — and did so.
Temple kitchen staff complained that the ghee supplied by Vaishnavi Dairy to Srikalahasti had no aroma, was of poor quality, and solidified even in summer. They said it had to be melted using boilers before use. However, officials reportedly ignored the complaints. The same issue was found with the ghee supplied to occurred at Kanipakam temple as well.
As per rules, the quality of ghee supplied should be tested in government laboratories or reputed cooperative dairy labs, and the reports should be considered. However, Sumathi Traders submitted lab reports from Vaishnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd (Tirupati) — the same company from which it procured the ghee, and officials accepted those reports. This is being cited as a major example of irregularities in quality testing.
Since the SIT said adulterated ghee was supplied to several major temples in the state, demands for a deeper investigation by the Endowments Department have been growing. There is also a need to examine why the rule mandating procurement only from cooperative dairies was relaxed to allow private dairies, dealers, and retailers.
Meanwhile, the ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into the hawala payments in connection with the case of supplying a mixture of palm oil and palm kernel oil with various chemicals in the name of ghee to TTD and looting Rs 235 crore. ED officials, who took the details and remand reports of 36 accused from the SIT officers, have analysed them and decided to issue notices to all the accused.
Amid the intensifying probe, TTD chief financial officer (FA&CAO), O Balaji, has surprisingly gone on leave. He was a key member of the ghee purchase committee during the YSRCP regime. The SIT has prima facie determined that he was indirectly responsible for the supply of substandard ghee by relaxing the rules. It has written a letter to the state government to take strict action against him.
It has also come to notice that even though adulteration was found in the tests conducted in May, August, and September 2022, no action was taken against Bholebaba Dairy.
