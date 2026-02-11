ETV Bharat / state

Adulterated Ghee Supplied To Srikalahasti, Kanipakam & Dwaraka Tiruamala Temples: SIT

Amaravati: The SIT probing the adulterated ghee network has mentioned in the charge sheet that the group which supplied chemically adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime also supplied the same product to major temples under the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department, including Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Dwaraka Tirumala.

It has already been revealed that dairy companies such as Bhole Baba and Vaishnavi supplied some chemical mixtures in the name of ghee to Tritupati.

The SIT charge sheet states that the same mixture was supplied to several temples through Vinayaka Agencies and Sumathi Traders. In 2023–24, Sumathi Traders secured the tender to supply ghee in large volumes to Kanipakam and Srikalahasti temples, while Vinayaka Agencies supplied ghee to the Dwaraka Tirumala temple between 2022–24, the charge sheet said.

In these three major temples, laddus and other prasadam were prepared using adulterated ghee and distributed to devotees. The SIT found that these temples used 1-1.5 lakh kilograms of ghee per year for the preparation of prasadam.

For 2023–24, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temple executives called for tenders, and Sumathi Traders won the contract. The company stated that it would supply ghee under brands like Vaishnavi, Bhole Baba Organic, Tirumala, Vijaya, Nandini, and Sangam to the Srikalahasti temple at Rs 573 per kg. However, only a small quantity of ghee was supplied from Tirumala Dairy, while the majority was from Vaishnavi Dairy.

Similarly, for Kanipakam temple, Sumathi Traders won the tender at Rs 555 per kg, promising ghee from Vaishnavi, Tirumala, Vijaya, and Nandini brands. However, only ghee from Vaishnavi Dairy was supplied for almost the entire year.

In 2022, Vinayaka Agencies secured the tender to supply ghee to Dwaraka Tirumala temple at Rs 532 per kg, stating it would supply Vaishnavi brand ghee — and did so.