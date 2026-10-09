ETV Bharat / state

Adulterated Ghee Supplied For Tirumala Laddus But No Animal Fat Mixed In It: Former MP Vijayasai Reddy

Tirupati: Former MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday acknowledged that adulterated ghee was indeed supplied for preparation of Tirumala laddus during the tenure of the previous government in Andhra Pradesh.

However, he stated that animal fat was not mixed in the adulterated ghee. Reddy noted that between 2019 and 2024, ghee was procured at prices ranging from Rs 320 to Rs 419 per kilogram. "While the market price for pure ghee is currently Rs 1,000 per kilogram, it is now being supplied to Tirumala at just Rs 658 per kilogram. I wonder whether it is actually quality ghee," the former MP said.

Speaking to reporters in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, Reddy lashed out at former Chief Minister Jagan for adopting double standards. He criticized Jagan for trying to garner votes by leveraging the 'Reddy' surname to appeal to the community, claiming to be a Christian to woo the group, and presenting himself as a secularist to Muslims to secure their votes. He stated Jagan is deceiving people across all three religious communities.

"The Modi government at the Centre is governing well. However, the coalition government in the state is indulging in corruption. Jana Sena and the BJP are unable to question the TDP, which possesses its own inherent strength. Between 2016 and 2018, I worked tirelessly to oust the Telugu Desam Party from the NDA. I conducted several experiments and succeeded. There is currently no capacity to store even 50 TMC of water in Rayalaseema", Reddy said.

He said if his soon to be launched party comes to power, he will take measures to enable the storage of 1,000 TMC of water in Rayalaseema. "We will dissolve the TTD Board and ensure that politicians are barred from it. We will reserve positions exclusively for heads of religious institutions and monasteries (Mathadhipathis and Peethadhipathis) in the Board and construct a perimeter wall around Tirumala," said Reddy.