Adopting Hospitals, Health Centres: Minister Unveils Karnataka Govt's Plan to Bridge Rural Healthcare Deficits
The initiative seeks to address gaps in public healthcare, but its lasting impact will depend on whether partnerships are matched with recruitment and staff retention.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 2:50 AM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed government and private medical colleges to adopt taluk hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to improve access to specialist treatment in rural areas.
The initiative seeks to address gaps in public healthcare, but its lasting impact will depend on whether partnerships are matched with recruitment, staff retention, and infrastructure improvements. Under the joint initiative of the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments, each college is expected to support one taluk hospital, one CHC and one PHC. District-level agreements will define responsibilities for providing specialists in gynaecology, anaesthesia, paediatrics and orthopaedics.
The objective is to strengthen local treatment and reduce unnecessary referrals to district hospitals and medical colleges. Consultants, senior residents, postgraduate residents and medical officers will serve on rotational schedules based on local needs. Fixed-day specialist clinics, announced through advance monthly schedules, will allow ASHA workers and other health staff to identify and register patients.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Karnataka health and family welfare minister UT Khader said, “Our priority is that people receive free and quality treatment.” He said so while defending partnerships between government hospitals and medical colleges.
He acknowledged the shortage of doctors but described recruitment difficulties as a wider problem involving unequal opportunities across districts, hesitation about rural postings and concerns about working conditions. He said young doctors entering unfamiliar communities could feel unprepared for their responsibilities. Language barriers, fear of abuse and disturbing reports on social media could further discourage them from accepting village postings.
According to UT Khader, attracting doctors requires more than higher salaries. Respect for medical professionals, public confidence in government healthcare and a supportive working environment are also essential. He said around 220 to 230 MBBS doctors had joined the public healthcare system since he assumed office. However, recruitment remained uneven. Bengaluru’s private hospitals and polyclinics offer employment opportunities that are less readily available in several other districts.
At a departmental review in June, UT Khader reported shortages of 1,290 MBBS doctors, 924 specialists and 892 nurses. The government announced accelerated recruitment, walk-in interviews and proposals to engage retired doctors. While these figures demonstrate substantial vacancies, they do not establish that planning failures alone caused the shortage.
“Job security is also important,” Khader said in a separate interview, proposing permanent appointments after five years of satisfactory service. He also highlighted postgraduate opportunities as an incentive to attract young doctors. The adoption initiative envisages diagnostic facilities, operation theatres, medicines, equipment, support staff and emergency transport through 108 Arogya Kavach. Telemedicine, digital consultations and referral coordination will support emergency, surgical, obstetric and paediatric services.
Khader said the department had directed postgraduate medical students and doctors who had completed their internships to serve in hospitals facing staff shortages, as part of efforts to improve access to treatment. Rural training for medical students, interns and postgraduates, continuing education and research will accompany clinical services. Monthly reports on attendance and service delivery will be reviewed by district monitoring committees chaired by deputy commissioners.
The model could reduce pressure on district hospitals if specialists attend consistently and local facilities can provide the required treatment. Digital consultations can assist clinical decisions, but cannot substitute for personnel needed during procedures and emergencies.
Rural training may encourage future service, although its effect on long-term retention remains uncertain. Monthly monitoring must lead to corrective action. The initiative’s success will ultimately rest on dependable care for patients alongside sustained recruitment and investment.
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