ETV Bharat / state

Adopting Hospitals, Health Centres: Minister Unveils Karnataka Govt's Plan to Bridge Rural Healthcare Deficits

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed government and private medical colleges to adopt taluk hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to improve access to specialist treatment in rural areas.

The initiative seeks to address gaps in public healthcare, but its lasting impact will depend on whether partnerships are matched with recruitment, staff retention, and infrastructure improvements. Under the joint initiative of the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments, each college is expected to support one taluk hospital, one CHC and one PHC. District-level agreements will define responsibilities for providing specialists in gynaecology, anaesthesia, paediatrics and orthopaedics.

The objective is to strengthen local treatment and reduce unnecessary referrals to district hospitals and medical colleges. Consultants, senior residents, postgraduate residents and medical officers will serve on rotational schedules based on local needs. Fixed-day specialist clinics, announced through advance monthly schedules, will allow ASHA workers and other health staff to identify and register patients.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Karnataka health and family welfare minister UT Khader said, “Our priority is that people receive free and quality treatment.” He said so while defending partnerships between government hospitals and medical colleges.

He acknowledged the shortage of doctors but described recruitment difficulties as a wider problem involving unequal opportunities across districts, hesitation about rural postings and concerns about working conditions. He said young doctors entering unfamiliar communities could feel unprepared for their responsibilities. Language barriers, fear of abuse and disturbing reports on social media could further discourage them from accepting village postings.

According to UT Khader, attracting doctors requires more than higher salaries. Respect for medical professionals, public confidence in government healthcare and a supportive working environment are also essential. He said around 220 to 230 MBBS doctors had joined the public healthcare system since he assumed office. However, recruitment remained uneven. Bengaluru’s private hospitals and polyclinics offer employment opportunities that are less readily available in several other districts.