Adopted Child Entitled To Caste Of Adoptive Parents: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has held that an adopted child is entitled to the caste of the adoptive parents and must receive all corresponding legal rights. A division bench comprising Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Shriram Modak on Friday set aside the decision of the Pune District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee and directed it to issue a fresh caste certificate to the adopted child within four weeks, based on the caste of the adoptive parents.

The court observed that once the legal process of adoption is completed, the adopted child is permanently separated from the biological parents and becomes entitled to all the rights, privileges, and legal status of the adoptive parents. These provisions are clearly laid down under the Juvenile Justice Act, the bench noted, adding that the caste certificate committee had failed to consider these statutory provisions while cancelling the certificate.

The High Court underlined that denying an adopted child the legal rights of the adoptive parents would jeopardise the child’s future. “The very purpose of defining and regulating the legal adoption process is to ensure that the child receives all rights and protections available to the adoptive parents,” the court said in its judgment.