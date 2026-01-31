Adopted Child Entitled To Caste Of Adoptive Parents: Bombay High Court
The court observed that once the legal process of adoption is completed, the adopted child becomes entitled to all the rights
Published : January 31, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has held that an adopted child is entitled to the caste of the adoptive parents and must receive all corresponding legal rights. A division bench comprising Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Shriram Modak on Friday set aside the decision of the Pune District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee and directed it to issue a fresh caste certificate to the adopted child within four weeks, based on the caste of the adoptive parents.
The court observed that once the legal process of adoption is completed, the adopted child is permanently separated from the biological parents and becomes entitled to all the rights, privileges, and legal status of the adoptive parents. These provisions are clearly laid down under the Juvenile Justice Act, the bench noted, adding that the caste certificate committee had failed to consider these statutory provisions while cancelling the certificate.
The High Court underlined that denying an adopted child the legal rights of the adoptive parents would jeopardise the child’s future. “The very purpose of defining and regulating the legal adoption process is to ensure that the child receives all rights and protections available to the adoptive parents,” the court said in its judgment.
The case pertains to Geeta Achari and her husband, who legally adopted a child after completing the adoption process through the Pune District Court in 2014. The court had also directed the municipal corporation to issue a birth certificate for the child, which was subsequently granted.
The Achari family belongs to a Special Backward Category (SBC). Accordingly, they applied for a caste certificate for their adopted child under the same category. The application was approved by the caste certificate committee. However, an anonymous complaint alleged that the certificate had been issued on the basis of forged documents. Acting on the complaint, the scrutiny committee cancelled the child’s caste certificate.
Challenging this decision, the Achari family approached the Bombay High Court. After hearing the matter, the court ruled in favour of the petitioners, quashed the committee’s order, and reaffirmed that an adopted child is legally entitled to the caste and associated benefits of the adoptive parents.
Read More:
- Bombay High Court: Diabetes, Hypertension Patients In Forces Eligible For Disability Pension
- Bombay High Court Denies Abortion To 27-Week Pregnant Minor Rape Survivor, Directs State To Bear Medical Costs
- Bombay HC To Form High-Powered Committee To Oversee Compliance For Reducing Air Pollution In Mumbai