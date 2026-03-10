ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Administration Seals Deadly Canal Shortcut In Faridabad After News Report

Faridabad: Following an ETV Bharat report on residents risking their lives to cross a dangerous canal in Faridabad, local authorities have permanently closed the hazardous pipeline route. Residents welcomed the action, acknowledging that the intervention has eliminated a significant safety risk in Harkesh Colony.

In Harkesh Colony, residents used to cross a canal, risking their lives in the process. Upon receiving information about this situation, the ETV Bharat team visited the site and subsequently published an eyewitness account of the matter - titled "People in Faridabad's Harkesh Colony Risk Their Lives to Cross Canal; Locals Allege, 'We Would Speak Up—If Only There Were Someone to Listen'."

The story was published by ETV Bharat on February 22, 2026. Two weeks after the report was published, the administration took cognisance of the issue and completely blocked off the pathway.

With the path now closed, people are no longer attempting to cross by climbing atop the pipeline. Following the closure, the ETV Bharat team returned to the location and spoke with the residents. During his conversation with ETV Bharat, a local resident, Mukesh stated, "What has happened is a positive development."

"The administration took cognisance of the situation and closed this route. This is an excellent move, as people used to cross by climbing directly onto this pipeline, and there have been numerous instances of people falling from it. Several lives have even been lost in such accidents. Although I, too, used to commute via this route, the administration has done the right job by closing it. Even if we now have to take a detour, we can at least travel safely," Mukesh said.

Meanwhile, a resident named Lal Babu said, "The administration has done a good job. The authorities have acted wisely by closing this route. The path through here is now completely blocked. Previously, people used to commute through here late into the night. Consequently, we lived in constant fear that an accident might befall us. Several major accidents have already taken place at this very spot."