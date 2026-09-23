Admin Issues Warning As Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Turns Sea Turbulent In Gangasagar
The Sagar Block office has dispatched civil defence personnel to every tourist and pilgrim point for public announcements via loudspeakers since morning, reports Subhajeet Das.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Gangasagar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned the sea adjacent to Gangasagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal turbulent on Wednesday.
As a precaution, the administration is constantly issuing strict warnings for pilgrims and tourists via loudspeakers across the area, from the beach to the bathing ghats, discouraging them from venturing near the sea.
Simultaneously, fishermen at sea have been ordered to return immediately, and a ban on venturing into the sea has been imposed until September 25. Measures are also being taken to ensure that no new trawlers head out to sea.
The deep depression is likely to intensify into a very deep depression, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Although it is heading towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, its impact has already triggered adverse weather conditions in littoral districts of South Bengal — the sky is overcast, accompanied by gusty winds, and the sea is becoming increasingly turbulent.
Unwilling to take any risks, the administration has implemented special surveillance measures across Gangasagar. The Sagar Block office has dispatched civil defence personnel to every tourist and pilgrim point for public announcements via loudspeakers since morning. They are patrolling the beach, bathing ghats, and the vicinity of the Kapil Muni Ashram to alert the public.
The administration has cautioned people that under no circumstances should anyone venture near the rough sea until conditions return to normal. Many visitors come to Gangasagar to take a holy dip, but doing so during inclement weather could pose a serious danger.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of approximately 40 to 50 kmph is likely in various districts of Gangetic Bengal. The sea is expected to become rougher, and there is a possibility of water inundating low-lying coastal areas.
The administration has also cautioned residents of the low-lying areas, and those living in makeshift or non-permanent houses in particular are being urged to move to safe shelters. Proactive measures are being initiated to prevent any untoward incidents.
People living in the coastal area are being advised not to venture outdoors unnecessarily and to keep a close watch on weather updates over the next few days. They have also been advised to adhere to all guidelines issued by IMD and the district administration, and to contact the authorities in case of an emergency.
Disaster management teams have also been kept on standby to promptly launch rescue and relief operations should the situation deteriorate further.
The Met department said the deep depression will move west-northwest towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, and there is no possibility of a direct impact on West Bengal. However, its proximity to the state's coastal areas is likely to bring heavy rain to several districts of south Bengal over the next few days.
Heavy rain is likely in several districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, for four days from Wednesday. South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Purulia, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah.
The Met office said the system is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam, during the night. It has been moving westwards at around 12 kmph during the past six hours.
The weather situation may intensify between Thursday and Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram, while heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Howrah.
Western districts are likely to receive particularly heavy rain on Friday. Scattered rainfall is expected to continue across most districts of south Bengal till Sunday, September 27.
The system will also affect north Bengal, as heavy rain is possible in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Wednesday. The Met Office has warned of possible landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the plains.
Rainfall is expected to increase across almost all districts of north Bengal on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Friday, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar may also receive heavy rain.
On Tuesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, 1.06 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius, 0.04 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 72% and 96%.
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