ETV Bharat / state

Admin Issues Warning As Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Turns Sea Turbulent In Gangasagar

Pigrims and tourists have been advised not to venture near the sea. ( ETV Bharat )

Gangasagar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned the sea adjacent to Gangasagar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal turbulent on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the administration is constantly issuing strict warnings for pilgrims and tourists via loudspeakers across the area, from the beach to the bathing ghats, discouraging them from venturing near the sea.

Simultaneously, fishermen at sea have been ordered to return immediately, and a ban on venturing into the sea has been imposed until September 25. Measures are also being taken to ensure that no new trawlers head out to sea.

The deep depression is likely to intensify into a very deep depression, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Although it is heading towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, its impact has already triggered adverse weather conditions in littoral districts of South Bengal — the sky is overcast, accompanied by gusty winds, and the sea is becoming increasingly turbulent.

Unwilling to take any risks, the administration has implemented special surveillance measures across Gangasagar. The Sagar Block office has dispatched civil defence personnel to every tourist and pilgrim point for public announcements via loudspeakers since morning. They are patrolling the beach, bathing ghats, and the vicinity of the Kapil Muni Ashram to alert the public.

The administration has cautioned people that under no circumstances should anyone venture near the rough sea until conditions return to normal. Many visitors come to Gangasagar to take a holy dip, but doing so during inclement weather could pose a serious danger.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of approximately 40 to 50 kmph is likely in various districts of Gangetic Bengal. The sea is expected to become rougher, and there is a possibility of water inundating low-lying coastal areas.

The administration has also cautioned residents of the low-lying areas, and those living in makeshift or non-permanent houses in particular are being urged to move to safe shelters. Proactive measures are being initiated to prevent any untoward incidents.

People living in the coastal area are being advised not to venture outdoors unnecessarily and to keep a close watch on weather updates over the next few days. They have also been advised to adhere to all guidelines issued by IMD and the district administration, and to contact the authorities in case of an emergency.