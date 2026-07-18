ETV Bharat / state

Adityanath Meets Slain Dalit Student's Family, Assures Strict Action

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met the family of Dalit student Lalita Gautam, who was murdered in Meerut, and assured them of government support and strict action against the culprits.

Meeting the family at the PWD Guest House in Ghaziabad, Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and said no effort would be spared to ensure justice, according to a government statement.

He directed that strict legal action be taken against every person involved in the crime and ordered action against any officer or personnel found negligent at any stage of the investigation.

The chief minister also instructed police officials to pursue the case effectively to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused. As immediate relief, Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

He also directed officials to provide a house for the victim's father and another eligible family member under the Mukhayamantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister further instructed officials to extend benefits under all eligible government welfare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the ration card system on a priority basis.