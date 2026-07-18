Adityanath Meets Slain Dalit Student's Family, Assures Strict Action
Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed that strict legal action be taken against every person involved in the crime
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met the family of Dalit student Lalita Gautam, who was murdered in Meerut, and assured them of government support and strict action against the culprits.
Meeting the family at the PWD Guest House in Ghaziabad, Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and said no effort would be spared to ensure justice, according to a government statement.
He directed that strict legal action be taken against every person involved in the crime and ordered action against any officer or personnel found negligent at any stage of the investigation.
The chief minister also instructed police officials to pursue the case effectively to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused. As immediate relief, Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.
He also directed officials to provide a house for the victim's father and another eligible family member under the Mukhayamantri Awas Yojana.
The chief minister further instructed officials to extend benefits under all eligible government welfare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the ration card system on a priority basis.
Social Welfare Minister and Meerut district in-charge Asim Arun, along with senior administrative and police officials, was present during the meeting, the statement said.
According to police, 20-year-old Lalita Gautam went missing from Meerut's TP Nagar area on May 15 and her body was recovered in the Rohta area two days later. The main accused was arrested on May 18, while another person was later arrested for allegedly destroying evidence.
The case triggered protests earlier this month after police said more people could be involved in the murder. A demonstration on July 8 turned violent, leaving 11 policemen injured. Police arrested seven people and booked more than 30 others in connection with the violence.
The National Human Rights Commission has also issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and the state's home secretary over allegations that police used excessive force against protestors.
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav have separately met the victim's family and assured them of support in their fight for justice.
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