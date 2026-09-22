Adityanath Likens SP With Babur, Says Both Equally 'Irritated' By Lord Ram's Name
Adityanath accused the SP, the BSP and the Congress of afflicting the country with the disease of dynastic politics and casteism.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party gets as "irritated" at the mention of Lord Ram as Mughal Emperor Babur did.
Adityanath was addressing a conference of 'Shakti Kendra' convenors from the BJP's western region here on Monday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin was also present at the event. He accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of creating hurdles in religious events.
"The SP gets as irritated at the mere mention of the name of Lord Ram as Babur did... Only the devotees of 'Bajrangi' (Lord Hanuman) can give a befitting reply to Babur's followers, and that is precisely why we have come here to call upon all of you," the chief minister told the gathering.
Adityanath accused the SP, the BSP and the Congress of afflicting the country with the disease of dynastic politics and casteism. For these parties, power had become a means to exploit and promote their own vested interests. As this trend persisted, things shifted towards a self-serving mindset.
The chief minister further claimed that attempts are being made to revive India's Sanatan tradition. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 'New India' is now working with a resolve to completely eradicate the mindset of servitude and is taking pride in its heritage, he said.
The results of this are evident in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the magnificent temple of Lord Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, alongside the ongoing beautification and revitalisation of Mathura and Vrindavan, Adityanath said.
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