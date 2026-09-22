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Adityanath Likens SP With Babur, Says Both Equally 'Irritated' By Lord Ram's Name

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party gets as "irritated" at the mention of Lord Ram as Mughal Emperor Babur did.

Adityanath was addressing a conference of 'Shakti Kendra' convenors from the BJP's western region here on Monday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin was also present at the event. He accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of creating hurdles in religious events.

"The SP gets as irritated at the mere mention of the name of Lord Ram as Babur did... Only the devotees of 'Bajrangi' (Lord Hanuman) can give a befitting reply to Babur's followers, and that is precisely why we have come here to call upon all of you," the chief minister told the gathering.

Adityanath accused the SP, the BSP and the Congress of afflicting the country with the disease of dynastic politics and casteism. For these parties, power had become a means to exploit and promote their own vested interests. As this trend persisted, things shifted towards a self-serving mindset.