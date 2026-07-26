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Adityanath Criticises SP's Past Mughal Museum Project, Promises Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum Soon

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party for its past plan to build a museum dedicated to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Agra, asserting that his government will complete the Chhatrapati Shivaji museum by the end of this year. He said public funds would not be used to build a museum named after an invader.

Speaking at a function in Agra on Saturday, Adityanath said, "In Agra, the city where Chhatrapati Shivaji displayed his valour, the SP government was building a Mughal Museum."

"Public funds would not be used for a museum named after an invader; instead, a museum would be constructed in the name of India's national heroes. We will complete the construction of a grand museum named after Chhatrapati Shivaji by the end of this year. We have also approved the acquisition of the 'kothi' (residence) in Agra where Chhatrapati Shivaji had stayed," he added.

Adityanath was in Agra, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 53 development projects worth over Rs 342 crore. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said, "Those elected before 2017 were preoccupied with their own development. Public funds became a medium for the 'Saifai Syndicate' to engage in loot and dacoity. Whether it was stealing job opportunities meant for the youth, misappropriating welfare schemes intended for the poor, or the sinful act of snatching away the prosperity of our farmers -- the Samajwadi Party and, before them, the Congress committed these sins."

Adityanath said the consequence of these sins was an identity crisis facing the youth of UP, with the farmers committing suicide and the daughters and traders living in a state of insecurity.

Taking an apparent jibe at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "(A state) where the chief minister would wake up at 12:00 noon, get ready by 2:00 pm, head to the gym at 5:00 pm, and spend the time after 7:00 pm with his circle of friends and enjoy it, only God could save such a place."

This was the reason why a mafia figure had emerged in every district, and every police station and tehsil had effectively been handed over to goons and the mafia, he said.