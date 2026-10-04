ETV Bharat / state

Adityanath Announces Bhadohi District Renamed To Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi

Announcing the move during a programme held here, Adityanath said, "Now our Bhadohi district will be called Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi." The chief minister was addressing a gathering here after he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 112 projects worth over Rs 1,340 crore.

"On the occasion of Guru Purnima, we had said that Bhadohi district, currently known for its carpet industry, would in the future be known by the name of Satguru Ravidas ji Maharaj, a medieval saint who united society through his spiritual devotion."