ETV Bharat / state

Aditya Birla Group Proposes Expansion Of Its Alumina Refinery Project In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Aluminium major Aditya Birla Group has proposed to expand its greenfield alumina refinery project at Kansariguda in Kashipur tehsil of Rayagada district.

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday held discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the progress of the Group’s ongoing and proposed investments across the state. The Kansariguda refinery, being developed by Hindalco Industries Limited, was initially planned with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum and an investment of approximately Rs 8,000 crore.



The group has proposed to enhance the refinery's capacity by another two million tonnes per annum with an additional investment of Rs 12,000 crore. The company took the decision considering the long-term potential of the project and the proactive support extended by the Government of Odisha, official sources said.



With the proposed expansion, the total capacity of the Kansariguda refinery will increase to 3 million tonnes per annum, with an overall investment of approximately Rs 20,000 crore.