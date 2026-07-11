Aditya Birla Group Proposes Expansion Of Its Alumina Refinery Project In Odisha
The group has proposed to enhance refinery's capacity by another two million tonnes per annum at additional investment of Rs 12,000 crore, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Aluminium major Aditya Birla Group has proposed to expand its greenfield alumina refinery project at Kansariguda in Kashipur tehsil of Rayagada district.
Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday held discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the progress of the Group’s ongoing and proposed investments across the state. The Kansariguda refinery, being developed by Hindalco Industries Limited, was initially planned with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum and an investment of approximately Rs 8,000 crore.
The group has proposed to enhance the refinery's capacity by another two million tonnes per annum with an additional investment of Rs 12,000 crore. The company took the decision considering the long-term potential of the project and the proactive support extended by the Government of Odisha, official sources said.
With the proposed expansion, the total capacity of the Kansariguda refinery will increase to 3 million tonnes per annum, with an overall investment of approximately Rs 20,000 crore.
Welcoming the proposal, Chief Minister Majhi said Odisha’s mineral strength must translate into greater value addition, advanced manufacturing and quality employment within the state. "Aluminium is central to this vision. We intend not only to lead the country in alumina and aluminium production but also to build a globally competitive ecosystem across the entire value chain, from refining and primary metals to downstream and advanced products," Majhi said.
The refinery project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment and create further opportunities for local enterprises, service providers and downstream industries. The expansion of the Kansariguda refinery will further strengthen the momentum and reinforce Odisha’s position as India’s leading metals and metallurgy hub, the CM emphasised.
The CM assured the Group of continued support from the state government for the timely implementation and expansion of its projects. Majhi said the government would work closely with the company to facilitate land, infrastructure, utilities, statutory approvals and other project requirements through a coordinated approach.
The meeting also reviewed the Group’s existing and proposed investments across aluminium, alumina, chemicals, cement, renewable energy, textiles and apparel. In the meeting, the Aditya Birla Group chairman discussed possible investments in copper refining, copper-clad laminates and printed circuit boards, technical textiles, paints, jewellery manufacturing and advanced aluminium products.
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