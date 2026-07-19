ETV Bharat / state

Adi Queen Of Herbs: Yanung Jamoh Lego Keeps Arunachal's Traditional Healing Alive

Tezpur: Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego, a traditional healer, has spent more than three decades preserving the indigenous medicinal knowledge of the Adi tribe deep in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, earning recognition as one of India's most respected practitioners of traditional herbal medicine.

Popularly known as the "Adi Queen of Herbs", Lego has dedicated her life to documenting, protecting and promoting centuries-old herbal healing practices passed down through generations.

An agricultural science graduate, she was working in the state agriculture department as an Inspector. Her work has brought national attention to Arunachal Pradesh's rich indigenous medical heritage.

Lego addresses her patients at home. (ETV Bharat)

In recognition of her contribution to traditional medicine, she was conferred the Padma Shri in 2024 and has also received the State Award for Traditional Medicine. Lego serves as a Member of the State Medicinal Plants Board and has featured in National Geographic for her efforts to preserve tribal knowledge.

As per information shared by her team, Lego has provided traditional herbal treatment to more than three lakh people from different parts of the country and abroad.

Her herbal formulations are used by people seeking complementary care for a range of chronic health conditions, including diabetes, kidney-related ailments, hypertension and various skin disorders.