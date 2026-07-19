Adi Queen Of Herbs: Yanung Jamoh Lego Keeps Arunachal's Traditional Healing Alive
In recognition of her contribution to traditional medicine, she was conferred the Padma Shri in 2024 and has received the State Award for Traditional Medicine.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Tezpur: Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego, a traditional healer, has spent more than three decades preserving the indigenous medicinal knowledge of the Adi tribe deep in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, earning recognition as one of India's most respected practitioners of traditional herbal medicine.
Popularly known as the "Adi Queen of Herbs", Lego has dedicated her life to documenting, protecting and promoting centuries-old herbal healing practices passed down through generations.
An agricultural science graduate, she was working in the state agriculture department as an Inspector. Her work has brought national attention to Arunachal Pradesh's rich indigenous medical heritage.
In recognition of her contribution to traditional medicine, she was conferred the Padma Shri in 2024 and has also received the State Award for Traditional Medicine. Lego serves as a Member of the State Medicinal Plants Board and has featured in National Geographic for her efforts to preserve tribal knowledge.
As per information shared by her team, Lego has provided traditional herbal treatment to more than three lakh people from different parts of the country and abroad.
Her herbal formulations are used by people seeking complementary care for a range of chronic health conditions, including diabetes, kidney-related ailments, hypertension and various skin disorders.
Her range of patients includes those seeking support for serious illnesses such as cancer. However, experts emphasise that patients with serious conditions like cancer should continue consulting qualified medical specialists and should not discontinue prescribed treatment without medical advice.
Traditional medicine is often used as a complementary approach rather than a replacement for evidence-based medical care.
People from different parts of the country regularly visit her residence in Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district, for consultation. Many patients later return to express their gratitude and share their personal experiences after undergoing treatment.
Some patients have also shared testimonials on social media describing improvements in their health after using herbal medicines prescribed by Lego. However, these accounts are personal experiences and have not been independently verified through scientific or clinical studies.
Beyond treating patients, Lego has emerged as a strong advocate for the conservation of medicinal plants and the documentation of indigenous healing traditions. She continues to work towards preserving the rich herbal knowledge of the Adi community for future generations.
Her journey highlights the importance of safeguarding traditional knowledge, promoting biodiversity conservation, and recognising the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous communities.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
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