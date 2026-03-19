ETV Bharat / state

Adhir Chowdhury Puts Speculations To Rest, Says Will Contest From Berhampore On Congress Ticket

Berhampore: Even as Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, former MP Adhir Chowdhury said he will contest from the Berhampore constituency, after a hiatus of 30 years.

Speculations were rife over whether or not Chowdhury would be Congress' candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the former MP has now put an end to rumours on his candidature.

During a press conference held at the District Congress office in Berhampore on Thursday, prior to the official release of the Congress candidate list, the five-time MP confirmed that he is indeed contesting this time from his 'hometown' Berhampore.

He stated, "The party wants me to; that is why I am standing for the election." According to Congress insiders, the party is set to announce its list of candidates for all 294 Assembly seats in the state on Monday, and the candidate list for the 2026 Assembly elections is expected to comprise some surprises.

Chowdhury remarked, "I am merely a soldier of the party. I am not an outsider coming in to contest. The Berhampore Assembly segment falls within my own Lok Sabha constituency. However, until now, I have focused on Lok Sabha elections. Contesting an Assembly election this time around will feel somewhat unfamiliar, if not uncomfortable."

Chowdhury's opponent in the Berhampore Assembly constituency is Subrata Maitra (Kanchan) of the BJP. In the 2021 elections, Subrata had won by a margin of over 27,000 votes.

The 'Lotus camp' (BJP) has once again placed its trust in him for the upcoming elections. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Narugopal Mukherjee as its candidate. Mukherjee currently serves as the Chairman of the Berhampore Municipality. In the previous Assembly election, he had contested on a Trinamool ticket but was defeated by Subrata. Subsequently, he won the municipal elections and became the civic body's chairman. The 'Grass-flower camp' (Trinamool) has now nominated him as its candidate for a second time.

Chowdhury said, "The common people want me to contest the elections and it makes me feel truly fortunate. The people want me to stand. There can be no greater recognition than this. For me, this is the 'Nobel Prize' of my political life."