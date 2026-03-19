Adhir Chowdhury Puts Speculations To Rest, Says Will Contest From Berhampore On Congress Ticket
Chowdhury said he has been contesting for Lok Sabha elections and vying for an Assembly seat will feel 'somewhat unfamiliar'.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Berhampore: Even as Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, former MP Adhir Chowdhury said he will contest from the Berhampore constituency, after a hiatus of 30 years.
Speculations were rife over whether or not Chowdhury would be Congress' candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the former MP has now put an end to rumours on his candidature.
During a press conference held at the District Congress office in Berhampore on Thursday, prior to the official release of the Congress candidate list, the five-time MP confirmed that he is indeed contesting this time from his 'hometown' Berhampore.
He stated, "The party wants me to; that is why I am standing for the election." According to Congress insiders, the party is set to announce its list of candidates for all 294 Assembly seats in the state on Monday, and the candidate list for the 2026 Assembly elections is expected to comprise some surprises.
Chowdhury remarked, "I am merely a soldier of the party. I am not an outsider coming in to contest. The Berhampore Assembly segment falls within my own Lok Sabha constituency. However, until now, I have focused on Lok Sabha elections. Contesting an Assembly election this time around will feel somewhat unfamiliar, if not uncomfortable."
Chowdhury's opponent in the Berhampore Assembly constituency is Subrata Maitra (Kanchan) of the BJP. In the 2021 elections, Subrata had won by a margin of over 27,000 votes.
The 'Lotus camp' (BJP) has once again placed its trust in him for the upcoming elections. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Narugopal Mukherjee as its candidate. Mukherjee currently serves as the Chairman of the Berhampore Municipality. In the previous Assembly election, he had contested on a Trinamool ticket but was defeated by Subrata. Subsequently, he won the municipal elections and became the civic body's chairman. The 'Grass-flower camp' (Trinamool) has now nominated him as its candidate for a second time.
Chowdhury said, "The common people want me to contest the elections and it makes me feel truly fortunate. The people want me to stand. There can be no greater recognition than this. For me, this is the 'Nobel Prize' of my political life."
Chowdhury however stated, "I do not believe that a free and fair election will take place in the state. The Election Commission has assumed responsibility for the polls only after announcing the election schedule. Over the last five years, the Trinamool Congress has strategically positioned its pieces at every level. There exists a nexus between goons and the police."
In 1991, Chowdhury had contested as a candidate from the Nabagram Assembly constituency which marked his political debut in electoral politics. He did not succeed in his first attempt as he was defeated by CPM candidate Sisir Sarkar by a margin of 1,401 votes. In the subsequent 1996 Assembly elections, he contested the polls and was elected as an MLA.
Subsequently, in 1999, the formidable Congress leader from Berhampore won the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat for the first time and headed to Delhi. Following this, Chowdhury was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket for four consecutive terms.
For three decades, the baton of Congress politics in Murshidabad remained firmly in his hands. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan, a member of the World Cup-winning cricket team, as its candidate. Pathan defeated Chowdhury putting a brake to his electoral run.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress failed to win a single seat. Out of the twenty-two Assembly seats in the district, the ruling party secured victory in 20. The 'Lotus' (BJP) bloomed in the Berhampore and Murshidabad constituencies. However, in the 2023 by-election for the Sagardighi constituency, Chowdhury successfully steered Byron Biswas to victory on a Congress ticket, sending him to the Legislative Assembly.
Within just three months, Biswas switched camps and joined the Trinamool Congress.
Now, in this very district of Murshidabad, the outcome—whether victory or defeat—appears to be a trial by fire fo Chowdhury's political career. It is for this reason that the All India Congress Committee has once again entrusted the leadership of the Berhampore region to Chowdhury.
Reports suggest that Manoj Chakraborty—who won the Berhampore Assembly seat in 2006, 2011, and 2016—will this time contest from the Sagardighi constituency. Pitted against him is Trinamool's Biswas.
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