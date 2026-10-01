'Ready To Accept Mamata's Leadership': Adhir Chowdhury Invites Ex-CM To Return To Congress
Adhir Chowdhury urges Mamata Banerjee to enter Congress by leaving behind her "extra baggage", an apparent reference to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Berhampore: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday invited former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to return to the Congress along with her remaining MPs and MLAs, assuring to accept her leadership for the state's sake.
"We will appeal to Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress with her remaining MLAs and MPs. We will accept her leadership in Bengal and work alongside her," Chowdhury said in Berhampore.
Banerjee had left the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress around three decades ago.
Following the defeat in the Assembly elections, severe internal rebellion has erupted among TMC MLAs and MPs. Alluding to the party's fragmentation, former state Congress president Chowdhury said, "There is no need for a separate entity at this moment. After the Assembly election defeat, there is hardly anything left of the Trinamool."
In the last Assembly elections, the Trinamool won 80 out of 294 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party. However, within weeks of the results, 58 rebel TMC MLAs extended their support to expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition, and the Assembly Speaker even recognised this rebel faction.
Alongside this rebellion, turmoil also surfaced within the Trinamool's parliamentary wing, with rebel MPs challenging Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
Chowdhury's invitation follows Banerjee's recent participation in the INDIA bloc meeting. He said, "Since she has joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc, she should directly join the party. In Bengal, we would work under your leadership within the Congress."
The Congress leader further urged the former CM to join the grand old party by leaving behind her "burden" or "extra baggage", an apparent reference to her nephew and TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
The Trinamool Congress was formed in 1998 after severing ties with the Congress. Subsequently, the party carved out its own political identity by challenging both the Congress and the Left Front. Under Mamata's leadership, TMC ended the Left Front's 34-year rule in 2011 and maintained political dominance in Bengal for the next 15 years.
Responding to Chowdhury's remarks, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the party would consider the matter if a formal proposal was received from the Congress leadership. Roy said, "He (Adhir Chowdhury) has said what he felt; we have nothing to say on this. Trinamool is an independent party. If the Congress brings a formal proposal, we will discuss it within the party. Trinamool is an integral part of the INDIA boc."
Regarding Adhir's comment about "extra baggage," Roy said, "It is impossible to take any decision regarding the party without Abhishek Banerjee, because he is our leader and our all-India general secretary."
Commenting on the matter, state BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, "Trinamool's political journey has reached its end, leaving them with no remaining objective. Trinamool was born out of the Congress with the aim of fighting the CPI(M); they came to power on that very issue. Now that Trinamool is out of power, they have no purpose left."
"Whether or not they join the Congress is their own affair. We are prepared to fight against everyone—Congress, Trinamool, and the CPI(M)," Sarkar added.
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