ETV Bharat / state

'Ready To Accept Mamata's Leadership': Adhir Chowdhury Invites Ex-CM To Return To Congress

Berhampore: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday invited former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to return to the Congress along with her remaining MPs and MLAs, assuring to accept her leadership for the state's sake.

"We will appeal to Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress with her remaining MLAs and MPs. We will accept her leadership in Bengal and work alongside her," Chowdhury said in Berhampore.

Banerjee had left the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress around three decades ago.

Following the defeat in the Assembly elections, severe internal rebellion has erupted among TMC MLAs and MPs. Alluding to the party's fragmentation, former state Congress president Chowdhury said, "There is no need for a separate entity at this moment. After the Assembly election defeat, there is hardly anything left of the Trinamool."

In the last Assembly elections, the Trinamool won 80 out of 294 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party. However, within weeks of the results, 58 rebel TMC MLAs extended their support to expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition, and the Assembly Speaker even recognised this rebel faction.

Alongside this rebellion, turmoil also surfaced within the Trinamool's parliamentary wing, with rebel MPs challenging Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Chowdhury's invitation follows Banerjee's recent participation in the INDIA bloc meeting. He said, "Since she has joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc, she should directly join the party. In Bengal, we would work under your leadership within the Congress."