Adhikari Is The Best CM Bengal Can Have: Mithun Chakraborty
Terming the actor-turned-politician a key architect of the BJP's landslide victory and his elevation as CM, Ahikari said Chakraborty campaigned relentlessly during the assembly elections.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Kolkata: Veteran actor and senior BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday said Suvendu Adhikari is the best Chief Minister West Bengal can have during the latter's visit to his residence.
"There could be no better Chief Minister than him (Adhikari). I say this with a guarantee. He has been working tirelessly ever since taking the oath. We are proud to have Suvendu as our Chief Minister. You will see the work unfolding in the days to come. This warrior will lead one battle after another from the front in future, while I shall remain right behind him," the actor-turned-politician said.
Adhikari paid a courtesy call to Chakraborty in the morning at the latter's residence in New Town, adjacent to Kolkata, and held discussions for nearly an hour before beginning his first tour to the districts, with politically significant Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas being the first halt.
Ahakari told reporters that Chakraborty is one of the key architects behind the BJP's landslide victory in Bengal and his elevation to the post of Chief Minister. "We pledged to bring about change in this state. After I became Chief Minister, Mithunda expressed a desire to meet me. I told him that your Chief Minister will come to you. He campaigned relentlessly across Bengal ahead of the 2026 elections, holding meeting after meetings. He has selflessly strived to restore Bengal's lost glory for nearly six years," he added.
Adhikari said Chakraborty has conducted the highest number of public meetings, rallies, and roadshows for the BJP in the past three months. "Mithunda's dedication and hard work knew no bounds. He declines to accept any organisational post offered to him, preferring to work at the grassroots level instead," he added.
The Chief Minister said Chakraborty's popularity is not confined solely within the boundaries of the BJP and extends far beyond. "Though I have stopped watching movies after Class 8, Mithunda occupies a league of his own. He is the Mahaguru," he added.
After the meeting, Adhikari left for South 24 Parganas for his district tour, where he is expected to hold an administrative meeting, a move seen as politically significant amid the BJP's attempt to strengthen its organisational base in the region ahead of the election in the Falta assembly seat.
Adhikari's visit to Diamond Harbour assumes significance as the parliamentary constituency is represented by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while the Falta assembly seat, where the election is scheduled on May 21, falls within the constituency.
The Election Commission countermanded the election in Falta, which was held on April 29, following massive irregularities, including allegations of EVM tampering and voter intimidation.
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