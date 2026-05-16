ETV Bharat / state

Adhikari Is The Best CM Bengal Can Have: Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata: Veteran actor and senior BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday said Suvendu Adhikari is the best Chief Minister West Bengal can have during the latter's visit to his residence.

"There could be no better Chief Minister than him (Adhikari). I say this with a guarantee. He has been working tirelessly ever since taking the oath. We are proud to have Suvendu as our Chief Minister. You will see the work unfolding in the days to come. This warrior will lead one battle after another from the front in future, while I shall remain right behind him," the actor-turned-politician said.

Adhikari paid a courtesy call to Chakraborty in the morning at the latter's residence in New Town, adjacent to Kolkata, and held discussions for nearly an hour before beginning his first tour to the districts, with politically significant Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas being the first halt.

Ahakari told reporters that Chakraborty is one of the key architects behind the BJP's landslide victory in Bengal and his elevation to the post of Chief Minister. "We pledged to bring about change in this state. After I became Chief Minister, Mithunda expressed a desire to meet me. I told him that your Chief Minister will come to you. He campaigned relentlessly across Bengal ahead of the 2026 elections, holding meeting after meetings. He has selflessly strived to restore Bengal's lost glory for nearly six years," he added.