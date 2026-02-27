ETV Bharat / state

Adding Mother’s Name To Child’s Surname Does Not Curtail Father’s Rights: Karnataka High Court

The court clarified that recognizing the mother’s lineage in a child’s surname is constitutionally valid and does not diminish the father’s legal status. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj while hearing a petition filed by a woman who challenged the action of officials from the Births and Deaths Registration Department. The officials had rejected her request to change her eight-year-old daughter’s surname in the birth certificate without assigning any reasons.



The case involved a child born out of a live-in relationship. The court directed the department to modify the child’s surname by incorporating the mother’s family name instead of the father’s. At the same time, the bench made it clear that the biological father’s name can continue to remain in the birth certificate.



The court observed that if the mother is the sole caregiver and natural guardian of the child, there is no constitutional bar in recognizing her lineage as part of the child’s surname. It stated that including the mother’s identity in the surname does not lower or undermine the father’s status. On the contrary, it reflects the principle of equality.



The bench further noted that the idea that children must necessarily bear the father’s surname is not a constitutional mandate. It may be a social custom, but it does not override the constitutional principle that men and women have equal status in matters relating to parental identity.



Rejecting the contention of the Births and Deaths Registration Department that it had no authority to alter the surname in the birth certificate, the court referred to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Under the Act, the Registrar has the power to correct errors and make necessary changes in entries, including matters relating to names. The court stated that this authority extends not only to clerical mistakes but also to corrections in the substance of the record.



The bench also pointed out that the petitioner had not sought deletion of the father’s name from the birth certificate. She had only requested that the child’s surname be changed to reflect the mother’s family name, while retaining the biological father’s name in the relevant column.



While delivering the judgment, the court referred to Article 3 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which emphasize the principle of the best interests of a child. The bench observed that changing the surname in the present case would protect the child’s identity, dignity and overall welfare.



It further clarified that altering the surname would not deprive the child of any rights that may accrue from the biological father under existing laws. This includes rights relating to inheritance, succession and maintenance. The court specifically stated that such a change does not take away any legal entitlement the child may have against the father.



According to the petition filed in the High Court, the woman had been in a live-in relationship with a man from Nepal. As a result of the relationship, a child was born in February 2017 at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. After the child’s birth, the father reportedly distanced himself from both the woman and the child. The petitioner stated that she was not interested in continuing the relationship thereafter. She also submitted that the father had not provided any support for the upbringing or maintenance of the child.



The child has since been raised by the mother with the support of her maternal family. In view of such circumstances, the mother approached the Births and Deaths Registration Department seeking a change in the surname recorded in the birth certificate. The authorities rejected her application without providing any reasons. Challenging the rejection, she moved the High Court.



After examining the matter, the court found merit in her plea and directed the department to carry out the requested change in the child’s surname, while retaining the biological father’s name in the birth record.