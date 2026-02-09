Addiction To Online Gaming Claims Life Of Meerut Youth
The cause of Mohammad Kaif's death is believed to be uncontrolled blood pressure (BP) that led to brain hemorrhage while playing an online game.
Meerut: Alleged addiction to online video games has claimed yet another life in Delhi Gate area of Meerut when a 22-year-old died while gaming online. The deceased Mohammad Kauf was a resident of Khairnagar Gular Wali and the cause of his death is believed to be uncontrolled blood pressure (BP) while playing an online game. Doctors believe the death was due to a brain hemorrhage caused by increased stress and excitement.
Kaif’s death comes close at the heels of three minor sisters allegedly jumping to death in Ghaziabad. The cause of their death is said to be their addiction to a task based Korean 'Love Game' to which they were deeply attached. The girls had been resisting efforts of their parents to wean them away from the game. It is learnt that they had stopped going to school after failing their exams two years ago and used to spend their time playing the game.
In the case of Kaif, it is learnt that he was addicted to online gaming for some time. He often played the game all night with headphones on. According to his family members, he was playing the game in his room at around 3 AM on Friday when he suddenly fell off the bed. The family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors were stunned to see his blood pressure exceeding 300. Investigations revealed that due to extreme stress and excitement, a brain hemorrhage had taken place leaving him in coma.
Seeing Kaif's critical condition, the doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died on Sunday after battling for life for two days. Kaif was his parents' only son. According to the doctors, the stress and sudden excitement caused by gaming significantly increases adrenaline levels in the body leading to an increase in the blood pressure which can be fatal.
Experts say that playing games with headphones for extended periods puts immense pressure on the brain. Online gaming increases dopamine levels in the brain leading to addiction. Staying up all night disrupts the body's circadian rhythm which directly affects the heart and the brain. The stress of winning or losing these games raises blood pressure to dangerous levels which can prove fatal.
There have been cases reported from other places as well where people have resorted to killing themselves after losing money in online betting games.
Experts have been pointing at health complications resulting from online gaming. They warn of pulmonary embolism from prolonged sitting and cardiac arrhythmia triggered by exhaustion and stress. Many documented deaths have been linked to financial and mental strain that result in financial losses and intense psychological distress. It is also pointed out that the task based games use ‘manipulative' mechanics to encourage prolonged engagement and emotional dependency.
