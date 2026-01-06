Addicted To PUBG, Duo Arrested For Duping Gujarat Woman Of Rs 10 Lakh After Hacking Her Phone
The Surat Cell of the Cyber Police have arrested a mechanical engineer and a graphic designer for duping the woman of hard earned money.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Surat: The Cyber Cell of the Gujarat Police has arrested two men addicted to online multi-player game PUBG for duping a woman of Rs 10 lakh after hacking her phone and converting the money to crypto currency, a top official said.
The accused have been identified as Mit Bhandari, a mechanical engineer from Valsad and Narendra Singh Bisht, a graphic designer from Delhi.
DCP Vishakha Jain said that both the accused were addicted to the online multi-player game PUBG (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) and came into contact with each other and other cybercriminals on the platform.
“These young men, active in the gaming community, became part of a large cyber network due to the lure of cheap vouchers. The Surat cyber cell team conducted raids in Delhi and Valsad, arresting both individuals, and has intensified its investigation to uncover other links in this network,” he said.
The arrests came following a complaint by a middle-class woman against unidentified fraudsters, who duped her of Rs 10 lakh after gaining access to her net-banking credentials on her phone.
According to the complaint filed at Athwa police station, the woman said that she had deposited Rs 10 lakh of her hard-earned money in the bank for her son's education. Cybercriminals hacked her phone and gained access to her net banking, she said. According to the woman the fraudsters made transactions of Rs 10,000 every minute duping her of her hard earned money.
Modus Operandi: Mysterious Connection Between Swiggy Vouchers and Crypto
The Surat Cyber Cell said that the duo was running a network of buying gift vouchers at a discount from cyber fraudsters and converting them into gold.
The investigation by the Cyber cell revealed that instead of transferring the money directly to their accounts, the criminals bought 'Swiggy vouchers' with it to dodge police investigation. These vouchers were then put up for sale on Telegram as per cyber police.
According to the cyber police, Bhandari bought these vouchers at a 20% discount using cryptocurrency (USDT) and then gave these vouchers to Bisht, who tried to launder the black money by buying gold coins from Kalyan Jewellers.
Read More: