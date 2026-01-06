ETV Bharat / state

Addicted To PUBG, Duo Arrested For Duping Gujarat Woman Of Rs 10 Lakh After Hacking Her Phone

Surat: The Cyber Cell of the Gujarat Police has arrested two men addicted to online multi-player game PUBG for duping a woman of Rs 10 lakh after hacking her phone and converting the money to crypto currency, a top official said.

The accused have been identified as Mit Bhandari, a mechanical engineer from Valsad and Narendra Singh Bisht, a graphic designer from Delhi.

DCP Vishakha Jain said that both the accused were addicted to the online multi-player game PUBG (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) and came into contact with each other and other cybercriminals on the platform.

“These young men, active in the gaming community, became part of a large cyber network due to the lure of cheap vouchers. The Surat cyber cell team conducted raids in Delhi and Valsad, arresting both individuals, and has intensified its investigation to uncover other links in this network,” he said.

The arrests came following a complaint by a middle-class woman against unidentified fraudsters, who duped her of Rs 10 lakh after gaining access to her net-banking credentials on her phone.