Addicted To Betting, SI Stole Seized Gold: Officer Suspended; Probe Also Focuses On Missing Service Revolver
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: A shocking case has come to light in which a Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly stole gold that had been recovered in a theft case. The incident came to notice when the SI, who had recently requested to be relieved from duty after securing a job as an Assistant Engineer in the AP Electricity Department, was asked to deposit his service weapon. During verification, several irregularities were found, leading to a detailed inquiry.
Investigations have revealed that the SI was addicted to online betting and had suffered massive financial losses over the years. It was during this period that he allegedly stole the recovered gold to meet his betting expenses. Authorities are also investigating the mysterious disappearance of his service revolver. The entire episode took place under the jurisdiction of the Amberpet police station in Hyderabad, and Eastern Zone DCP Balaswamy explained the case details on Wednesday.
The accused officer, Bhanu Prakash, hails from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh and belongs to the 2020 batch of Sub-Inspectors. He has been living in Himayatnagar in Hyderabad and has been serving at the Amberpet police station for the past few years. Earlier, he worked as a Sector SI before being transferred to the Crime Branch.
The case began with a theft committed by a domestic helper in Patelnagar, in which Bhanu Prakash recovered property weighing 4.3 tolas. The case was under trial in court and was later settled in Lok Adalat. However, when the time came to hand over the seized gold to its rightful owner, the gold was found missing. This immediately raised suspicion.
During the inquiry, it was discovered that Bhanu Prakash had secretly kept the recovered gold in a shop in Narayanguda. Officials say he did this to obtain money for his betting addiction. Based on this information, the police seized the gold from the shop. Meanwhile, a separate probe is underway to determine how his service revolver went missing and under what circumstances.
Kacheguda Division ACP Harish Kumar said that Bhanu Prakash was suspended four days ago. He also revealed that the investigation uncovered a staggering detail: the SI had lost nearly Rs. 1.5 crore in online betting activities since 2018. Authorities are now examining all aspects of the case, including how such losses went unnoticed for so long.