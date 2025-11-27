ETV Bharat / state

Addicted To Betting, SI Stole Seized Gold: Officer Suspended; Probe Also Focuses On Missing Service Revolver

Hyderabad: A shocking case has come to light in which a Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly stole gold that had been recovered in a theft case. The incident came to notice when the SI, who had recently requested to be relieved from duty after securing a job as an Assistant Engineer in the AP Electricity Department, was asked to deposit his service weapon. During verification, several irregularities were found, leading to a detailed inquiry.

Investigations have revealed that the SI was addicted to online betting and had suffered massive financial losses over the years. It was during this period that he allegedly stole the recovered gold to meet his betting expenses. Authorities are also investigating the mysterious disappearance of his service revolver. The entire episode took place under the jurisdiction of the Amberpet police station in Hyderabad, and Eastern Zone DCP Balaswamy explained the case details on Wednesday.

The accused officer, Bhanu Prakash, hails from Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh and belongs to the 2020 batch of Sub-Inspectors. He has been living in Himayatnagar in Hyderabad and has been serving at the Amberpet police station for the past few years. Earlier, he worked as a Sector SI before being transferred to the Crime Branch.