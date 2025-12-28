ETV Bharat / state

Adani Inaugurates AI Centre Of Excellence In Baramati

Baramati: Industrialist Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. The centre of excellence, funded by the Adani Group chairman, has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institute governed by the Pawar family.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and other members of the extended Pawar family were present on the occasion. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, who is the treasurer of Vidya Pratisthan, were present.