Adani Group Submits Proposal For Titanium Park In Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh Govt Formulates Plan To Utilise Abundant Beach Sand Minerals
Instead of extracting and exporting raw beach sand minerals, plant will focus on value addition and process ilmenite mineral from beach sand into high-value component.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has formulated a plan to utilise the abundant beach sand minerals and make titanium metal available for domestic needs with Adani Group submitting a proposal to set up a Rs 16,000 crore integrated titanium park in Srikakulam district.
Beach sand mineral processing and separation will be done in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC). A beach sand minerals separation and value addition plant will be set up to purify the ilmenite ore obtained from it.
In this regard, proposals have been submitted to the state government recently and it will be sent to the industries department for examination. If this project comes to fruition, it will generate a large number of employment opportunities.
The total project area under the APMDC spans 991 hectares, segmented into 671 hectares in Gara and 239 hectares elsewhere in Srikakulam district, and 81 hectares in Bhimili in Visakhapatnam district. Out of this, Alluvial Heavy Minerals Limited, formerly owned by Adani, has been selected as the project developer and operator (PDO). The company will now set up a titanium park in Gara.
Beach sand contains ilmenite, rutile, garnet, sillimanite, zircon, and monazite minerals. A minerals separation plant will be set up to segregate those.
Titanium metal will have to be made from ilmenite and a value addition plant will be set up for this. Ilmenite is first purified and titanium pigment is made. Then it is converted into liquid and value-added to produce titanium metal.
The state government is yet to decide on the incentives that are to be given as part of the industrial policy. It is also in the final stages of finalising the policy regarding beach sand and rare earth minerals. The cabinet meeting will be held in this regard soon.
The titanium park to be set up in Srikakulam will produce two lakh tons of titanium pigment and 10,000 tons of metal annually. However, it is estimated that the three leases allocated to the alluvial company will contain 6.68 million tons of ilmenite ore. Considering this, it seems that the titanium plant has only enough ilmenite reserves for 10 years.
The company is demanding at least two more leases for the material required to operate the plant for 20-25 years due to the huge investment. The government is considering this proposal.
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