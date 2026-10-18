ETV Bharat / state

Adani Group Submits Proposal For Titanium Park In Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh Govt Formulates Plan To Utilise Abundant Beach Sand Minerals

Project area in Srikakulam district ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has formulated a plan to utilise the abundant beach sand minerals and make titanium metal available for domestic needs with Adani Group submitting a proposal to set up a Rs 16,000 crore integrated titanium park in Srikakulam district.

Beach sand mineral processing and separation will be done in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC). A beach sand minerals separation and value addition plant will be set up to purify the ilmenite ore obtained from it.

In this regard, proposals have been submitted to the state government recently and it will be sent to the industries department for examination. If this project comes to fruition, it will generate a large number of employment opportunities. The total project area under the APMDC spans 991 hectares, segmented into 671 hectares in Gara and 239 hectares elsewhere in Srikakulam district, and 81 hectares in Bhimili in Visakhapatnam district. Out of this, Alluvial Heavy Minerals Limited, formerly owned by Adani, has been selected as the project developer and operator (PDO). The company will now set up a titanium park in Gara. Beach sand contains ilmenite, rutile, garnet, sillimanite, zircon, and monazite minerals. A minerals separation plant will be set up to segregate those.